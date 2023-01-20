Dakota Johnson Jokes About Armie Hammer Cannibalism Claims at Sundance Film Festival

Dakota Johnson drew a notable reaction from the crowd at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.



The actress appeared at the event's inaugural dinner Jan. 19 to present an award to Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, whose 2017 film co-starred Armie Hammer. In her speech, Johnson made a joke about not being able to take part in that particular movie.

"Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted," she said, as seen in a video posted to social media. "Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat."

Her quip comes exactly two years after several women made cannibalistic sex-fantasy allegations against Hammer in early 2021. Days after the unverified messages surfaced on social media, Hammer denied the accusations, calling them "bulls--t claims."

Later that year, Johnson—who previously worked alongside Hammer in the 2010 film The Social Network—shared her feelings in the wake of the misconduct and abuse allegations that he and other co-stars including Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf faced at the time. (Both have denied allegations brought forth against them in legal filings).

"I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people," she told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021. "I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It's just really sad. I do believe that people can change."

Referring to the topic of cancel culture, she continued, "I think there's definitely a major overcorrection happening. But I do believe that there's a way for the pendulum to find the middle."

"The way that studios have been run up until now, and still now, is behind," she added. "It is such an antiquated mindset of what movies should be made, who should be in them, how much people should get paid, what equality and diversity look like. Sometimes the old school needs to be moved out for the new school to come in."

Johnson concluded, "But, yeah, cancel culture is such a f—king downer. I hate that term."

E! News has reached to out Hammer's attorney for comment and has not heard back.

