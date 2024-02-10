Dakota Johnson Is Being Called Out For Her "Arrogant" Response To The Nepo Baby Discourse

As you know, there's been a whole lot of discussion lately about Hollywood nepo babies and the privilege that comes with being the offspring of another famous person.

While it's not a new topic, the conversation was reignited in late 2022 after New York Magazine posted an article about the "nepo-baby boom" in Hollywood with the recent rise of celebrity children like Maude Apatow, Hailey Bieber, and Brooklyn Beckham.

Many of these aforementioned babies will tell you that they were indeed privileged — some have even embraced the title at times.

While others have completely rejected it.

Like, Dakota Johnson, for example.

The Madame Web actor, whose parents are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, was recently asked about her thoughts on the nepo baby debate, and she admitted she found it very "lame."

"When that first started, I found it to be incredibly annoying and boring," she told TODAY. "Like, if you're a journalist, write about something else. It's just lame."

Dakota Johnson speaks to @hodakotb about ‘Madame Web,’ how she feels about the trajectory of her career, how her dad Don Johnson cut her off financially, her thoughts on the ‘nepo baby’ label and more. And you’re always invited to join us all day, Dakota! pic.twitter.com/yd5grJOdDS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2024

Of course, people had a lot to say about that too, with many criticizing Dakota's attitude and failure to recognize her privilege in the interview:

she's not a good enough actress to be so indignant about it. it's a joke relax https://t.co/MwVEeLeB7Z — joelle wellington (@joelle_welling) February 8, 2024

The reason Dakota Johnson says whatever she wants whenever she wants is because of her extreme level of privilege and access to fame. She's a perfect nepo baby example, including the tantrum about having it pointed out. https://t.co/mW18vKzzZf — Liz (@LizzyLaurie) February 9, 2024

An actress who can’t act telling journalists how to do their jobs is CRAZY. https://t.co/wIP0hhX6YQ — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 8, 2024

sorry but this is not charming and i’m surprised that many of you are seeing it that way https://t.co/FSUPhSEnhz — Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) February 8, 2024

Why are nepo babies so annoying 🙄😒 you’re a nepo baby it’s okay embrace it and improve your craft https://t.co/sac9zgN1U7 pic.twitter.com/jpbknWZx3O — Nosipho (@NosiphoL__) February 9, 2024

Dakota Johnson is so fucking annoying and arrogant , she’s exactly what a nepo baby is getting opportunities for roles knowing she’s a bad actress and with the personality of an asparagus. She wants to tell journalists do their jobs maybe she should do hers first. https://t.co/11pc4TNuce pic.twitter.com/Dr6vgws61F — keke ❀ libra’s #HISS 🐍🇵🇸 (@LOKISPACEGEMS) February 9, 2024

grandmother is tippi hedren, mama melanie griffith, daddy don johnson, stepdad antonio banderas, childhood best friend is literally elvis' daughter and y'all thought she didn't take this nepo baby shit serious https://t.co/tTXJXALAo6 — Theystar Royco (@R0SYLNS) February 8, 2024

Dakota hasn't yet responded to the criticism, but we'll let you know if she does.