Dakota Johnson Is Being Called Out For Her "Arrogant" Response To The Nepo Baby Discourse

As you know, there's been a whole lot of discussion lately about Hollywood nepo babies and the privilege that comes with being the offspring of another famous person.

While it's not a new topic, the conversation was reignited in late 2022 after New York Magazine posted an article about the "nepo-baby boom" in Hollywood with the recent rise of celebrity children like Maude Apatow, Hailey Bieber, and Brooklyn Beckham.

celebs on a float dragged by a boat
J. Almasi / GC Images

Many of these aforementioned babies will tell you that they were indeed privileged — some have even embraced the title at times.

hailee bieber wearing a shirt that says nepo baby
Rachpoot / GC Images

While others have completely rejected it.

closeup of lilly rose depp
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

Like, Dakota Johnson, for example.

closeup of dakota johnson
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

The Madame Web actor, whose parents are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, was recently asked about her thoughts on the nepo baby debate, and she admitted she found it very "lame."

Karwai Tang / Getty Images
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

"When that first started, I found it to be incredibly annoying and boring," she told TODAY. "Like, if you're a journalist, write about something else. It's just lame."

Of course, people had a lot to say about that too, with many criticizing Dakota's attitude and failure to recognize her privilege in the interview:

TODAY / Twitter: @joelle_welling

TODAY / Twitter: @LizzyLaurie

TODAY / Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

TODAY / Twitter: @imbethmccoll

VH1 / TODAY / Twitter: @NosiphoL__

Bravo / TODAY / Twitter: @LOKISPACEGEMS

TODAY / Twitter: @R0SYLNS

Dakota hasn't yet responded to the criticism, but we'll let you know if she does.