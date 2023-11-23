Daisy Ridley Teases New ‘Star Wars’ Film: ‘It’s Not What I Expected’

Daisy Ridley is gearing up to reprise her role as Rey in a new “Star Wars” film, and has revealed the storyline is “not what I expected.”

In an interview with Collider, Ridley reminisced about her surprise appearance at London’s Star Wars Celebration in April, where it was announced that Rey will be the focus of the first “Star Wars” feature film since 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.”

“I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that. No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people,” Ridley told Collider. “I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception.”

As for the plot of the new film, Ridley teased, “I’m very excited. The story is really cool. I’m waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don’t have any other updates. It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.”

The new “Star Wars” film will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (“Ms. Marvel”) from a script by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”). The movie has previously been said to follow the events of “Rise of Skywalker,” centering on Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.

Since Rey’s return was announced, fans have been speculating if the new movie will just be a one-off, or if it could be the start of a new series of films in the “Star Wars” universe. When asked if she could see her next movie being the start of a trilogy, Ridley said she’s only aware of one storyline thus far.

“I know the storyline for one film. That’s not to say that that’s all it is, but that’s what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think,” she said. “I mean, again, I don’t know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited.”

