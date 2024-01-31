Daisy Ridley Had Real Bugs Crawling On Her In 'Sometimes I Think About Dying'

"I thought I didn't mind bugs..." Daisy Ridley dishes on her new film "Sometimes I Think About Dying," and admits the film is not as sad as the title might suggest. She also opens up about the "horrid" experience she had letting real bugs crawl over her for the film. Daisy also dishes on her go-to karaoke song, being not-so adventurous in real life, and taking on the role of producer in her upcoming film "Magpie."

