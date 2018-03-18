Daisy Ridley glamorous in tuxedo at Empire Awards

The awards recognise the best in film and TV from the last year.

Daisy Ridley turned heads at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, stepping out in a stylish tuxedo instead of the usual red carpet dress.

The Star Wars actress, 25, looked chic in her form-fitting black suit and white shirt, which she teamed with elegant black heels and delicate earrings.

View photos Daisy Ridley (Ian West/PA) More

Her brunette locks were curled around her face as she braved the chill to attend the awards at the Roundhouse in London on Sunday.

Ridley was joined by her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill. The Luke Skywalker actor attended the ceremony with his wife Marilou York.

View photos Mark Hamill (Ian West/PA) More

Ridley was not alone in wearing black to the glitzy event, with stars including Joely Richardson and Dafne Keen also opting for the red carpet staple.

View photos Joely Richardson (Ian West/PA) More

View photos Dafne Keen (Ian West/PA) More