Daisy Ridley Gets Real About 'Star Wars' Pressure: 'My Head Was So F***ed After the First One'

The actress is opening up about how she dealt with the aftermath of joining the epic film franchise.

Daisy Ridley is getting candid about the pressure of being a part of the Star Wars film franchise.

The 25-year-old English star covers the latest issue of V Magazine and tells the publication that she felt “f***ed” following her debut as Rey in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“I had no sense of what I was getting into. No sense of what was really going to happen,” she reflects. “My head was so f***ed after the first one came out.”

The actress adds that getting back into character for the forthcoming installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was a bizarre but comforting experience.

“It was strange getting back into it, and it felt familiar and comforting,” she explains. “I suddenly felt really seen in a way [after the first Star Wars], which was so weird. Then, back at work, you’re just you and it’s not a big deal. You’re just at work: You’re doing your job and everyone else is doing their job. It’s just me being me.”

Ridley was photographed by Inez and Vinoodh in an '80s-inspired shoot for the magazine’s November issue, which hits newsstands on Nov. 8

Opening up about her acting success, she admits that after getting the role of Mary Debenham in another upcoming movie, Murder on the Orient Express -- which stars some major Hollywood A-listers, like Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp and Dame Judi Dench -- she “couldn’t believe who I was working with, then couldn’t believe how amazing the experience was.”

View photos Photo: V Magazine / Inez & Vinoodh More

View photos Photo: V Magazine / Inez & Vinoodh More

Ridley also noted that, while she finds acting to be a stressful gig, she often finds herself questioning why in hindsight.

“You look back, you think, ‘It wasn’t that hard. We were just playing make-believe. Why did I get so stressed about the whole thing?’” she says.

