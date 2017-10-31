Daisy Ridley Gets Real About 'Star Wars' Pressure: 'My Head Was So F***ed After the First One'

Daisy Ridley is getting candid about the pressure of being a part of the Star Wars film franchise.
The 25-year-old English star covers the latest issue of V Magazine and tells the publication that she felt “f***ed” following her debut as Rey in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
“I had no sense of what I was getting into. No sense of what was really going to happen,” she reflects. “My head was so f***ed after the first one came out.”
The actress adds that getting back into character for the forthcoming installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was a bizarre but comforting experience.
“It was strange getting back into it, and it felt familiar and comforting,” she explains. “I suddenly felt really seen in a way [after the first Star Wars], which was so weird. Then, back at work, you’re just you and it’s not a big deal. You’re just at work: You’re doing your job and everyone else is doing their job. It’s just me being me.”
Ridley was photographed by Inez and Vinoodh in an '80s-inspired shoot for the magazine’s November issue, which hits newsstands on Nov. 8
Opening up about her acting success, she admits that after getting the role of Mary Debenham in another upcoming movie, Murder on the Orient Express -- which stars some major Hollywood A-listers, like Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp and Dame Judi Dench -- she “couldn’t believe who I was working with, then couldn’t believe how amazing the experience was.”
Ridley also noted that, while she finds acting to be a stressful gig, she often finds herself questioning why in hindsight.
“You look back, you think, ‘It wasn’t that hard. We were just playing make-believe. Why did I get so stressed about the whole thing?’” she says.
