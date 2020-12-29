Daisy Ridley says she was called 'intimidating' while filming latest movie

Daisy Ridley says she's been told she has an "intimidating" and "aggressive" demeanor. (Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Daisy Ridley is recounting some of the comments she’s received about her demeanor, which has been called “intimidating” and “aggressive” by others in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to the British magazine Tatler — which features Ridley on its February cover — the actress who rose to fame as Rey in the most recent Star Wars trilogy shared some of the feedback that has given her pause.

“I’ve been told that I’m intimidating,” the British star said. “That was on Chaos Walking. I was having my hair done, having my wig put on. I remember thinking, ‘God, should I be smaller? Should I be quieter?’”

Ridley, 28, didn’t disclose who made the observation. Chaos Walking, a sci-fi fantasy adventure film directed by Doug Liman, is slated to be released in March 2021 and also stars Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas and David Oyelowo.

Ridley added that one director also brought up her strong personality in a meeting.

“I’ve been called aggressive, too,” she told the magazine. “My energy is ‘quite aggressive.’ That was during a meeting with a director.

“I was thinking: ‘But why? Is it because I maintained eye contact? Is it because I’m passionate about what we’re talking about?’ I dunno.

“You have that horrible sinking feeling of, ‘God, do I not come across the way I think I do?’”

The Murder on the Orient Express actress has previously come under fire following an interview last December with the Guardian, in which she resisted the interviewer’s suggestion that she had found it “easier to be confident and navigate her celebrity because of the privilege in her life.”

In her more recent Tatler interview, Ridley went on to speak about her efforts to keep her personal life out of the media glare.

“When I signed on to Star Wars, there was nothing in my contract that said: 'Your life will be talked about,’” she said.

“It got to the point where I realized so much of my life was out there. People knew my mum's name, my dad's name, what my sisters do for a living. And I thought it would be nice to have something that's for me, that isn't for everybody else. I just thought I would keep that separate.”

