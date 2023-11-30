'Daily Show' Guest Host Michelle Wolf Hits Ron DeSantis With A Big Biblical Burn

“The Daily Show” guest host Michelle Wolf sees a bit of one of Jesus’ followers in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) deemed himself the “Mary Magdalene of the United States Congress” as he faces a potential expulsion this week.

Wolf called Santos the “It’s Pat of Congress” on Wednesday before turning to news coverage on the looming House vote on the embattled Republican.

The serial fabulist – who is alleged to have spent campaign funds on beauty treatments and designer items – recently went on a three-hour rant where he said he’d wear a House expulsion like a “badge of honor” and likened himself to Mary Magdalene, a comparison that got chuckles out of an MSNBC panel.

It also got laughs out of the “The Daily Show” crowd before Wolf chimed in with words for DeSantis.

“But let’s make one thing very clear, if any Republican is Mary Magdalene, it’s Ron DeSantis. I mean with those hooker boots? Come on. He’s clearly working the streets at night,” said Wolf in a nod to speculation that DeSantis wears lifts.

You can check out Wolf’s full monologue from “The Daily Show” below:

