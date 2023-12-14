'Daily Show' Guest Host Kal Penn Scorches Trump With Some Blunt Ideas For NFTs

Ben Blanchet
·2 min read
The Daily Show” guest host Kal Penn slammed Donald Trump for pushing the “perfect gift for the dad you stopped talking to” as he took aim at the former president’s latest collection of NFTs.

The actor and former Obama administration staffer, on Wednesday, flipped to a clip of a CNN report on Trump’s recently-announced “mugshot edition” of digital trading cards.

Supporters who buy at least 47 of the cards receive a card featuring a piece of the suit that the former president wore during his Fulton County Jail mugshot this year.

“Look, if you’re thinking, ’This isn’t funny. He’s tricking people out of their hard-earned money for pieces of fabric from Indicted Men’s Wearhouse,′ let’s be honest. It’s not like this money was going to otherwise end up in a Roth IRA,” Penn said, “It was either an NFT of Trump or a second pet snake.”

Penn went on to add that the “popularity” of the Trump NFTs, which have sold out following past releases, should make Biden use the former president’s latest announcement as a campaign ad.

“Because if you can afford to blow five grand on a piece of a suit with mustard stains, the economy must be doing pretty good,” he said.

The guest host, who declared that the cards are actually “pretty cool,” later recommended a few additions to the latest NFT collection drop.

“But like why don’t any of these cards show off his amazing policy accomplishments like where’s a card showing Trump tackling a doctor who’s about to perform an abortion?” asked Penn.

“Where’s the one of him heroically catapulting a refugee child far away from his family? Oh, was that too much for you?”

You can catch more of Penn on “The Daily Show” below.

