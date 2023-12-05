‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Charlamagne Tha God Nails Why Republicans Really Booted Santos

“The Daily Show” guest host Charlamagne Tha God on Monday suggested Republicans’ ulterior motive in expelling from Congress the serial fabulist and now former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

“I think it’s very important to acknowledge a large part of why he was kicked out is that he’s gay,” said Charlamagne. “Republicans don’t fuck with that gay shit.”

“He can never be a full part of that club. Yes he was a scam artist who stole and lied but Republicans are ride and die with all kind of liars and crooks,” he added. “I’m just saying, look at their track record, if you’re LGBT, they’ll make you GTFO.”

Charlamagne also had what he admitted would be an “unpopular” take on why Santos shouldn’t have been thrown out of Congress after an ethics report alleged he’d used campaign funds for personal use, such as for Botox treatment.

“I don’t think Congress should come before the court,” he explained. “You shouldn’t be able to kick someone out for crimes they haven’t actually been convicted of yet. And I’ll tell you why, to get convicted in a court it takes 12 ordinary citizens to judge you. And I trust 12 randos off the street way more than 435 congresspeople.”

Watch the video here:

