Dad of Murdered University of Idaho Student Says She "Tried to Get Out of That Situation"

The parents of Kaylee Goncalves — one of the four University of Idaho students fatally stabbed last year — says that evidence shows that their daughter fought her attacker back but that she was "trapped."

Goncalves, 21, was murdered at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022, along with Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the case and one count of burglary. His trial was set to begin October 2, but he waived his right to a speedy trial last month, which has postponed the case indefinitely.

Steve Goncalves, the father of Goncalves, says in an upcoming 48 Hours episode called “The Night of the Idaho Murders,” that Mogen was the first victim, citing the coroner. Mogen and Goncalves were asleep in the same bed in a room on the home's third floor, Steve added, when Mogen was attacked, followed by Goncalves.

A social media photo of Kaylee Goncalves

Kaylee Goncalves Photo: Instagram

"There's evidence to show that she awakened and tried to get out of that situation," Steve told 48 Hours. "She was assaulted and stabbed."

The victim's mom, Kristi Goncalves, elaborated on that theory, saying that her daughter had multiple fatal wounds and that she was not in a position to easily escape an attack.

"The bed was up against the wall," Kristi told 48 Hours. "The headboard was touching the wall and the left side of the bed was touching the wall. And we believe that Maddie was on the outside and Kaylee was on the inside. The way the bed was set up ... she was trapped."

Kristi added that she thinks the killer was caught off guard that Mogen and Goncalves, who were best friends, were in the same bed. "I do think that his plan went awry," the grieving mom said. "I do think that, you know, he intended to kill one and killed four."

Some of Kernodle's family members also recently spoke out, including the victim's father, Jeffrey Kernodle, who was asked about reports that his daughter also may have fought her killer back.

Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen

Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen Photo: Instagram

"I believe so," Jeffrey responded. "It's upsetting to think about."

Goncalves' parents had launched their own investigation into the case, and claim they may have found a link between Kohberger, their slain daughter, and Mogen. They told 48 Hours they tracked down what they believe is the suspect's Instagram account, and that he followed those two victims' accounts on the social networking platform.

"From our investigation of the account, it appeared to be the real Bryan Kohberger account," Kristi said.

Kristi and Steve said they also believe that Kohberger had been to the off-campus home before the murders occurred, based on investigators' findings. "He had to know when people were coming, people going," Steve said.

Bryan Kohberger sits with his attorney

Bryan Kohberger sits with his attorney during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Photo: Getty Images

Kristi added, "I think he at least had opened that door, went in, tested the waters, looked around."

But Kohberger's lawyers have said in court filings that, "There is no connection between Mr. Kohberger and the victims," according to CBS News.

Kohberger was arrested for the quadruple murders on December 30, 2022 at his parents' Pennsylvania home. He was a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, which is just about a 10-minute drive from the University of Idaho, at the time of the slayings.

Prosecutors in the case have said that DNA links Kohberger directly to a knife sheath found at the crime scene, on the bed next to the bodies of Mogen and Goncalves.