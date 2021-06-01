DaBaby Questioned by Police After Shooting at Miami Beach Leaves 2 Injured

Prince Williams/Wireimage DaBaby

Miami Beach police have questioned DaBaby following a shooting on Memorial Day that left two people injured.

A spokesperson for DaBaby did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but Miami Beach Police Department confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the 29-year-old rapper (born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) was questioned and released as part of their investigation into the shooting.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, all pertaining to a shooting at near 1st Street and Ocean Drive, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found one person shot in the shoulder and another in the leg at the scene, according to authorities.

The victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one remains in critical condition and the other was treated and released, police said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Miami Beach police announced that detectives "have two subjects in custody who are responsible for Monday evening's shooting near 1 Street and Ocean Drive."

"Arrest details and subject information will be shared once reports are completed," the statement read. "We are incredibly proud of our officers, detectives, and crime scene investigators for their efforts in this complex investigation."

Over memorial day weekend, the Grammy-nominated artist shared a video of himself performing at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

"Last night. Private Event. 10,000+ Hard Rock Stadium," he captioned the clip on his Instagram.

DaBaby's questioning comes more than a year after he was arrested in Miami in relation to a robbery investigation and was charged with one count of battery. The "Rockstar" hitmaker denied involvement at the time, PEOPLE previously reported, and the charge was later dropped.

In January, DaBaby was arrested and charged on one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle by the Beverly Hills Police.