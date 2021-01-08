DaBaby Arrested on Concealed Weapons Charge While Shopping on Beverly Hills' Famed Rodeo Drive

DaBaby has been released from police custody after he was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills, California.

The rapper (né Jonathan Lyndale Kirk), 29, was charged on one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, the Beverly Hills Police tell PEOPLE.

Police say that shortly after 4:30 p.m., officers were called to Rodeo Drive after a store's security reported that a man had had a weapon in his waistband while in the store.

A group of men was detained at 4:45 p.m., police say, and DaBaby was arrested. The people he was with "were detained and released at the scene," police tell PEOPLE.

The "Rockstar" singer was released on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in March.

DaBaby's manager did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Earlier on Thursday, DaBaby had shared videos on his Instagram Story driving around Los Angeles.

Last January, the artist was arrested in Miami in relation to a robbery investigation and was charged with one count of battery. An arrest report obtained by PEOPLE at the time said that DaBaby got into a "verbal altercation" with a music promoter who had agreed to give him $30,000 for a performance but only gave him $20,000, and allegedly punched someone during the argument.

DaBaby denied involvement at the time, PEOPLE previously reported. The charge was later dropped.

Complex reported that DaBaby later addressed the incident on Instagram.

"Please stop talking to me about that weak ass 48 hours I spent in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits & interrupt the path," he reportedly said at the time. "Don't allow yourself to be used by janky promoters and lazy ass grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won't win."

DaBaby has been nominated for six Grammys, including the 2020 Record of the Year.