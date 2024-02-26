D.C. Young Fly Joins Cuba Gooding Jr. Thriller ‘Break The Cycle’

EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Young Fly (BMF) has been set for a role in Break the Cycle, the urban thriller from director Josh Webber.

Also new to the cast is Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah. Previously announced cast members include Cuba Gooding Jr., Vivica A. Fox, Vernon Davis, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Loretta Devine, and Kym Whitley.

Gearing up for a March shoot in Memphis, the film delves into the lives of two brothers whose childhood is marred by a horribly tragic incident. Raised by their loving but stern grandmother, the brothers take radically different paths as they come of age in the gritty streets of Memphis. Jay, a gifted basketball player with dreams of making it to the NBA, is a beacon of hope for his family and a potential ticket out of their harsh reality. However, the allure of his charismatic yet troubled brother, Eddie, who’s deeply entrenched in the world of street crime, casts a shadow over Jay’s future.

Fly plays the part of 4-Fingaz, a young street hood with a penchant for thievery. Former NBA player Jarnell Stokes wrote the script and will produce alongside Rob Goodrich and Jason Armstrong of Walk Like A Duck Entertainment, with Henry Penzi and Isaiah Stokes of Stoked Bros. serving as executive producers.

“D.C. is an incredibly talented and multifaceted celebrity who continues to captivate audiences with his wit, humor, charm, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life,” said Stokes in a statement on his casting. “I’m so excited to have DC as part of this tremendously talented group of actors who will help bring this project to life. He never fails to entertain and leave a lasting impression on his fans. His performance in this film will be no different.”

A comedian, actor, host, producer and musician, Fly first rose to prominence with videos on Instagram and Vine before going on to appear on VH1’s Wild ‘n Out. To date, he’s also been on shows including BMF, Grown-ish, Scream: The TV Series, and Rel. His film credits include Candy Cane Lane and House Party.

1/3 of the podcast 85 South, the performer also currently hosts BET’s Celebrity Squares. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Fox Rothschild.

