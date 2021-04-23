Cyntoia Brown Scripted Series in Development At Starz, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and La La Anthony to Produce

A limited series inspired by the story of Cyntoia Brown Long is in development at Starz with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and La La Anthony onboard as executive producers.

Based on Brown-Long’s book, “Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System,” the series tells the story of Brown-Long, who was sex trafficked by a boyfriend, tried as an adult at 16 years old and sentenced to life in prison for aggravated robbery and first-degree murder. Despite being a minor, the sentence required her to serve at least 51 years before being eligible for parole consideration, which would not make her eligible for parole until she was 67. She maintained for years that the killing was an act of self-defense, with her case drawing support from celebrities like LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna. She was granted clemency in 2019 and now advocates for criminal justice reform and victims of trafficking

Anthony is a longtime supporter of Brown-Long’s and brought the project to Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television company. Santa Sierra, who has previously worked on “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” for Starz and Jackson, will write and co-executive produce. Brown-Long and her husband Jamie Long will consult on the project.

“We’re honored to be entrusted with Cyntoia’s story, which shines a light on the injustice of a system that tried and sentenced an at-risk minor as an adult when she was a victim herself of sex trafficking,” said Christina Davis, president of original Programming for Starz. “This limited series from Curtis, La La and Santa chronicles Cyntoia’s long journey to freedom and furthers our #TakeTheLead programming mandate centered on narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences.”

The scripted series is developed through Jackson’s overall deal with Starz. Senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of the network.

Jackson is currently an executive producer on the “Power” franchise at Starz, with the first of four planned spinoffs having debuted in September. Jackson is also an executive producer on the ABC drama “For Life,” which is loosely based on the story of Isaac Wright Jr, a man who was sentenced to life in prison only to begin studying law in prison and eventually getting his conviction overturned.

