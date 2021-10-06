Cynthia Harris, ‘Mad About You’ Star, Dies at 87

Cynthia Harris, an actress who spent years on the sitcom “Mad About You” and was known for her work on stage and in the miniseries “Edward & Mrs. Simpson,” has died. She was 87.

Harris died on Sunday, her family announced in an obituary printed in The New York Times.

“Cynthia’s passing is a great loss for the dramatic arts and for all of us,” her family wrote.

In “Mad About You,” Harris played Paul Reiser’s mom, Sylvia Buchman. She starred on the show dating back to 1993 and reprised her role in 2019 for its revival.

Harris was also a BAFTA nominee for her work in the miniseries “Edward & Mrs. Simpson,” which was the story of the events leading up to King Edward VIII abdicating his throne to marry the American woman Wallis Simpson. Some of her other screen credits include “Three Men and a Baby,” “L.A. Law,” “Rescue Me,” “Law & Order” and the film “Mannequin: On the Move.”

On stage, Harris made her Broadway debut in 1963 as an understudy in the play “Natural Affection” and eventually starred in a 1971 production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical “Company.”

In addition to her work on stage and on screen, Harris most recently served as artistic director of The Actors Company Theater (TACT) in New York off-Broadway, which she co-founded in 1993. The group was developed with the intention of producing and presenting plays with literary merit that had been unappreciated or neglected over time, and she appeared in numerous productions with the company throughout her career.

Harris is survived by her partner Nathan Silverstein, brother Dr. Matthew Harris, sister-in-law Maryjane Harris and many nieces and nephews.