Cynthia Erivo pens emotional message about 'Wicked' movie: 'Grateful to play a role that turns the notion of what beauty is on its head'

Cynthia Erivo shared an emotional post about the upcoming "Wicked" film.

Cynthia Erivo is speaking out about the message she resonates with most in the upcoming Wicked movie.

The Widows star, who is playing so-called “wicked witch” of the West, Elphaba, in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, took to Instagram on Friday to share her feelings about taking on the role. She posted a photo of herself (with green manicured nails) touching the script for Wicked: Part Two, which appears to be subtitled For Good, a nod to one of the songs in the film. Though the Broadway musical is told in one part, the films will be broken into two. The first part is set for a 2024 release date .

In her caption, Erivo wrote that while she has said little about her film role because she has been “keeping my head down and mining this beautifully complex being that is Elphaba,” she wanted to write a bit about her recent experience filming the song “I’m Not That Girl.” In the musical, it is the moment in which Elphaba expresses her belief that she is not the right woman for prince Fiyero (played in the film by Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey).

“I thought of us, the ones who often feel like they’re on the outside,” the Luther actress wrote. “The ones who don’t know that their differences, oddities, quirks are what make them beautiful and special. The ones who, for some reason, believe they can’t be loved and I felt proud to sing a song that might speak to those feelings. I am endlessly grateful to play a role that turns the notion of what beauty is on its head, I am endlessly grateful to be working with some of the most beautiful souls on the planet and I’m already grieving for the day our little bubble must come to an end.”

She expressed hope that “when you finally see this film, you’ll see you, you’ll see me, you’ll see Jon and Ari and our hearts laid bare, you’ll see pain and joy and maybe just maybe you’ll see a little spark of light that says, you are who you are for a reason and you are deserving of happiness and even though sometimes it might be hard to find, it is there for the taking.”

Erivo’s Wicked family commented on the post, with Ariana Grande — who is playing Glinda the Good Witch — writing, “I love you forever.” Chu added, “Our beautiful Elphie. Wait until you all see what she’s brought. Extraordinary.”

Though Erivo has not shared much about her Wicked journey, Grande — who famously called Glinda (or, Galinda, for those who know) her dream part — has posted often about the experience. Back in July 2022, the now-blonde star shared a photo of her and Erivo hugging on set on Instagram, to which Erivo commented, “I love you Xx.”

In April, Grande also posted an Instagram honoring the duology’s halfway marker.

“Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever),” the “thank u, next” singer wrote. “Whe shows me so many new things every day. I am so grateful, I don’t know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed… to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets. To hold my brilliant twin flame / sister Cynthia’s beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces…"