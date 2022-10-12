Cynthia Bailey on Filing for Divorce from Mike Hill After 2 Years of Marriage: 'I Gave It My All'

Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are going their separate ways.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, has filed for divorce from the TV host, 52, after two years of marriage.

Bailey addressed the split in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: "God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in, both feet first and gave it my all."

"Although that journey has come to an end," she continued, "I am so grateful for our continued friendship, and the beautiful memories that we made together. God willing, I will find love again. Whatever is destined to be, will be; and I could not be more excited for my next chapter!"

Added Bailey, "I pray my friends, family, and fans will continue to be along for the ride with me in this awesome thing we call 'life!' Thank you for your continued prayers, support, and well wishes."

Hill also provided an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: "I love Cynthia and will always love her because she is a phenomenal woman and a beautiful person."

"Even though our relationship is ending, our friendship remains rock solid and for that I am grateful," he continued. "Honestly, we've been thinking about going our separate ways for the last few months, so it was good for us both to have that time to process it all privately and I can smile knowing she'll always be there for me as I will be for her."

theJasmineBRAND was first to report the news of the split.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bailey and Hill released joint statement to Entertainment Tonight: "While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways."



"We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife," the statement continued. "Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers & well wishes!"

Hill and Bailey tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2020. Though Monday was their second wedding anniversary, they did not acknowledge the occasion.

Their wedding planning and ceremony were featured in season 13 of the Bravo reality show, which marked Bailey's final season after joining in season 3. Fans also saw Hill propose in season 12 of RHOA.

Six months after the ceremony, Bailey opened up about married life while on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

"I have to say, after we finally got past the wedding, now my focus is on, after finally getting married again, staying married," she told host Janine Rubenstein. "Just trying to create that balance between working."

At the time, Bailey pledged to put marriage first, saying, "You get the man, then you got to keep the man. You got to keep that husband happy. So just readjusting to the new world and how everything has changed, and just still taking 'me time' because I was able to do a lot of that in the pandemic, but also wife and husband time. But Mike and I are great."

This is the second marriage for both Bailey and Hill. She was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 in 2017.