Cyndi Lauper’s Son Bailed Out Of Jail By Famous Dad After Arrest On Gun Charges

Declyn Lauper, the son of 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' singer Cyndi Lauper, was arrested and charged with gun possession in New York City on Wednesday, February 7.

He has since been bailed out by his father, 'Law & Order' actor David Thorton.

The 26-year-old, who was previously arrested and charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle in July 2022, was taken into police custody shortly after a 24-year-old male was shot in Harlem Wednesday evening.

According to prosecutors, Declyn and another individual took an Uber from Queens to Harlem just moments before the crime occurred.

Declyn Lauper Arrested On Gun Possession

Wednesday evening, a rapper’s car was allegedly swarmed by five armed individuals, and a shot was fired, hitting another individual in the leg, prosecutors alleged.

According to New York Daily News, the Manhattan Criminal Court says the singer's son was apprehended shortly after the shooting at a nearby location. He allegedly had a fanny pack that contained a loaded Glock with seven bullets in its magazine, and his shoes had blood spatter on them when police confronted him.

Another gun was found at the scene where the victim was shot, according to a criminal complaint. The victim in the Harlem shooting was identified as Omar Lewin, who was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital where he is in stable condition, per the New York Daily News.

The complaint also claimed that the son of the legendary 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' singer possessed the weapon “with intent to use it unlawfully against another." He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

A judge set Declyn's bail at $20,000 cash and on Friday, February 9 he appeared at Manhattan Criminal Court.

“The defendant and the separately apprehended individual drove to the location both with firearms to engage in what appears to be illicit activity,” Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek said during the hearing.

The son of the 'Time After Time' singer pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Declyn Lauper Released On Bail

After the hearing, Declyn's father, 'Law & Order' actor David Thornton, was spotted at the Manhattan Criminal Court with an envelope carrying $20,000 in cash, per New York Post. Declyn was released on bail just shortly after.

The son of the iconic singer then celebrated his bailout by his dad yelling in the streets of Manhattan -- “Positive energy equals positive results."

“The King of New York is on bail!” he added.

Declyn is expected back in court on Tuesday, February 13.

This is not the first run-in with police Decyln has had, as in July 2022 he was arrested in New York City after he was found sitting in a stolen 2014 Mercedes Benz C350. He was taken into custody at the time and charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Declyn pleaded guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court and was ordered to “stay out of trouble for one year" -- well, he waited until the year was up to have another run-in with the cops.