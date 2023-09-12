Cycling tuba player reaches First City on the Mississippi

Sep. 11—BEMIDJI — Jon Hodkin completed his 3,000-mile ride from the Gulf of Mexico to Bemidji on Sunday, Sept. 10, still smiling after pedaling his tricycle with a trailer behind it.

Hodkin, a 62-year-old tuba player and cycling enthusiast from Scotland, arrived in town around 4 p.m. Sunday, accompanied on the last six miles by Bemidji bikers John Tibstra, Glenn Seibel and Lisa Boulay.

He began his weeklong stay in the community by entertaining a crowd of about 50 at the Bemidji Senior Center on Monday morning.

He'll visit music students at Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University on Tuesday and will conclude the week and the journey with a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex. He'll be joined by the Bemidji Area Community Band, BSU Symphonic Band, BSU Wind Ensemble, members of the BHS Wind Ensemble and a Tuba-Euphonium Quartet with Hodkin and Brendon Warren on tuba and Glenn Seibel and Bob Madeson on euphonium.

At the Senior Center, Hodkin opened by playing a well-known Scottish folk song, "My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean," and invited the audience to sing along. He spent about 90 minutes sharing his story and his music. Among the songs he performed was "I Go Before My Darling," a tuba duet with one of the parts recorded and the other live.

Hodkin also played a piece that cellist Yo Yo Ma made popular during the pandemic. Hodkin had planned his trip up the Mississippi River for 2020 but postponed it to this year because of Covid.

Hodkin has combined his passions for cycling and music since 2000, calling it "InnerTuba." He arrived at the source of the Mississippi on Saturday and performed a concert at Itasca State Park that day.