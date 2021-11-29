Start off the week with Cyber Monday's unbeatable TV deals — as low as $140 (what?!)
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Forget The Queen's Gambit, Succession and Squid Game; you're looking at the biggest TV event of the year — Cyber Monday 2021! If cozy evenings spent watching the latest releases on an epic screen are on your wish list — look no further.
We’ve combed through offerings from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more to find you the very best deals. Whether you’re shopping for a mammoth model for your main entertainment space or something scaled down for the kitchen or bedroom, we’ve got you covered.
See below for dazzling Cyber Monday deals on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio, and more. Make your home a happy hub for football season, holiday flick-fests and everything in between.
Ready? Here are the best Cyber Monday TV deals from across the internet:
Best 24- to 49-inch TV sales
This Cyber Monday deal seems too good to be true...but it's no lie! Amazon has this gorgeous TV, the Insignia 39-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, on sale for under $200 bucks.
Instant access to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and so much more will soon be at your fingertips. Alexa is included in the remote, so browsing will be a snap. Shoppers are just as shocked by the quality of this TV as we are by this incredible price!
“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” wrote a delighted shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe 720p is plenty for this screen size.... I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built-in Fire TV. It actually works a lot better than the USB-plug-in external Fire Sticks, for whatever reason.”
More 24- to 49-inch TV sales:
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $250 (was $320), amazon.com
Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, $290 (was $370), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch Class Full HD LED Roku Smart TV, $186 (was $250), walmart.com
Best 50- to 55-inch TV sales
Get in on this Cyber Monday steal and score the incredibly popular Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV for just $360, down from $510. That's $150 off!
As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and more without buying a separate device. You'll get eye-popping colors and exceptional picture quality — a rarity at this price. There are three ports for hooking up a soundbar (for richer audio and clearer dialogue), a video game console and a Blu-ray player.
"If I could give it six stars, I would! I love the interface. Really works well compared to previous Fire models. Has no problem controlling the rest of my smart home, hears me and understands me better than previous models," shared a savvy shopper. "Picture quality is the best I've ever had in a TV..."
More 50- to 55-inch TV sales:
Hisense 55-inch Class U6G Series Quantum 4K ULED Android TV, $500 (was $550), bestbuy.com
Hisense 55-inch Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV, $650 (was $890), amazon.com
Insignia 55-inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, $400 (was $450), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K Ultra HD Quantum Smart TV, $1,348 (was $1,800), amazon.com
Suncast 55-inch Outdoor Partial Shade 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $798 (was $998), walmart.com
Best 65-inch TV sales
In the 65-inch range, you're looking at a set suited for a large-ish living room or basement den. We've got you covered: LG’s wildly popular 65-inch NanoCell TV — on sale for $727, or $223 off at Walmart — goes way above and beyond the average 4K TV. NanoCell technology works with 4K resolution to deliver vibrant color and lifelike accuracy no matter what you watch. The high-tech display enhances contrast and black levels with local dimming controls across different zones of the LED backlight. Translation: You’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action.
"I am very impressed with all the great features that my LG NanoCell allows me to have instant access to without having to connect to a bunch of different devices," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "And I really love the fact that the remote works like a mouse, with the option of scrolling through or clicking on the many apps; this is so very convenient."
More 65-inch TV sales:
Hisense ULED 4K Premium 65U6G Quantum Dot QLED Series 65-inch Android Smart TV, $650 (was $850), amazon.com
LG QNED MiniLED 90 Series 65-inch Class 4K Smart NanoCell TV, $1,600 (was $2,000), lowes.com
Samsung 65-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $850 (was $1,000), bestbuy.com
Sony 65-inch Class Bravia XR X90J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,200 (was $1,500), bestbuy.com
Suncast 65-inch Outdoor Partial Shade 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $998 (was $1,298), walmart.com
Best 70- to 82-inch TV sales
Of course, if you're looking to outfit the family room for group viewing, you'll want — nay, need — to go big. Well, try this on for size: On sale for $680 (was $750) at Best Buy, this Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has a massive 70-inch display with full 4K Ultra HD resolution, plus vivid, bright colors and deep, dark black levels. That exceptional picture quality supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) movies and TV shows for the best 4K viewing experience around.
Shoppers say this 4K TV is great for big broods. "...The whole family loves it, especially my husband," raved a five-star Best Buy reviewer. "He is so glad we got this! Both he and our son love gaming on this nice-sized TV. My daughter and I enjoy watching our shows. We are all pleased, to say the least!"
This Series LED model is Wi-Fi–enabled with smart-home support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s Bixby. Video-streaming capability is also baked into this cake, so you won’t have to buy a separate device to watch Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+ and so much more. You're ready to start binge-watching as soon as you turn it on.
More 70- to 85-inch TV sales:
Hisense ULED Premium 75-inch U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV, $1,200 (was $1,500), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K Ultra HD Quantum Smart TV, $2,598 (was $3,500), amazon.com
Sony X85J 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $1,298 (was $1,800), amazon.com
LG 77-inch Class CX Series OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS TV, $3,000 (was $3,300), bestbuy.com
Samsung 82-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,100 (was $1,400), bestbuy.com
Sony 77-inch Class Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $3,000 (was $3,500), bestbuy.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
It's not too late to grab amazing tech deals still available during the Amazon Black Friday sale
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling anti-thinning shampoo is $31 for Cyber Weekend: 'Changed my life'
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.