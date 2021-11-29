Find the tech deal of your dreams this Cyber Monday at Amazon — up to 70 percent off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If it's electronic and you need it at a great price, Amazon's got it this Cyber Monday. (Photo: Amazon)

Ready for Part Two of the greatest shopping weekend ever? That's right— it's Cyber Monday! Amazon is, of course, on the case: They're offering up a boatload of stellar tech deals, so take advantage now before the mad rush begins. Whether you're on the hunt for a new TV, a cushy pair of headphones or new smart home gear — these markdowns are epic! All the good stuff is here: Samsung TVs, Nintendo Switch games, Apple Watches and beyond.

More good news: If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

TVs

Nab a massive 4K TV at a wallet-friendly price. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $190 (down from $250), this Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV has a gorgeous 39-inch 720p display. It's packed with plenty of smart features, too, including Alexa voice controls, countless streaming options, and over 500,000 streaming movies and TV shows just a scroll away.

Shoppers rave: "Awesome TV that is perfect for a kitchen or an RV — full of features with Amazon Fire TV built in...definitely a steal and if I had a small room that needed a feature packed TV, I’d buy a few more!"

$190 $250 at Amazon

Check out more great TV deals below:

Headphones, earbuds and audio gear

At this price, you can afford a backup pair. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for a wallet-friendly pair of wireless headphones? These Sony Noise Canceling Headphones are on sale for just $78 (regularly $180). They deliver superior audio with extra booming bass for which Sony is known, but at a shockingly low price — they’re 57 percent off! In fact, this is the all-time lowest price on this pair.

"These headphones are amazing — I should have bought them years ago!" writes one shopper. "I've been working from home for six months now with my boyfriend who insists on taking every phone call on speaker...I was one Zoom call away from a breakup or a psychotic break (or both). These headphones may have just saved our relationship (and potentially his life) — I can almost stand being in the same room with him again!"

$78 $180 at Amazon

Check out more headphone, earbud and audio gear deals below:

Smartphones, smartwatches and tablets

Scrap(ple) that Apple and make this Moto your go-to — for only 200 bucks. (Photo: Amazon)

This is an incredible deal for a speedy and reliable model that has a sharp display, crystal clear audio and a long talk time. The Motorola Moto G Stylus is the phone you've been dreaming of and, right now, it's on sale for just $200 (that's $100 off!).

The Motorola Moto G Stylus is designed for speed and productivity, with Android built-in and 3GB of memory paired with 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card). It even comes with a stylus for precision navigation, sketching and faster note taking. Now that’s something even the Apple iPhone can’t do. Plus, the battery life is amazing — you'll get up to 48 hours on a charge.

Not surprisingly, shoppers are thrilled: "Action camera takes rather decent videos. In right lighting, photos come out crisp. Stylus is useful in taking quick notes. Dual speakers and headphone jack are great features to have and keep. Overall, this is a solid device for its price...the G Stylus can be a great daily device for anyone..."

$200 $300 at Amazon

Check out more smartphone, smartwatch and tablet deals below:

Gaming

Explore other worlds in perfect surround sound. (Photo: Amazon)

Great sound quality is important to any gaming experience. It keeps players engaged, satisfied and comfortable. That's why a gaming headset is so important...and for nearly 50 percent off, this Pacrate Gaming Headset is a great deal for any die-hard gamer in need of some killer cans.

"My 15-year-old son loves this gaming headset," raved a delighted parent. "The microphone works great and does an amazing job of blocking out surrounding noise so his gaming friends can hear him. He can wear this headset for hours and still be super comfortable. I am so happy my boy loves his new gaming headset!" The holidays are coming up...maybe the gamer in your life would love a pair of these, too!

$27 with on-page coupon $50 at Amazon

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Half off the Fire TV Stick 4K = Happy streaming. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $25 (originally $50), the Fire TV Stick 4K plugs into just about any 4K or HD TV’s HDMI port to give you access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO Max, Starz, Showtime and more.

In fact, you may be convinced to finally ditch cable altogether. “If you get this new Fire Stick, then you can just forget cable,” added a satisfied Amazon shopper. “I love this new Fire Stick. I need one for each room. It has more features and stations that are free and come with the Fire Stick.”

$25 $50 at Amazon

Check out more smart home deals below:

Vacuums

Kick back and let this robovac do the work for you — Prime members save nearly 70 percent! (Photo: Amazon)

Been considering a robot vacuum for a while? You'll clean up with this deal — the top-rated OKP K7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is just $133 (that's 70 percent off!).

This vacuum offers 2000PA of suction and four modes (auto clean, spot clean, edge clean and programmed clean) to pick up dust, pet hair, dirt and crumbs that are lurking on your floors. A powerful 2600mAh battery and sizable dust box lets this vac run for up to 120 minutes.

"Great robot vacuum especially for the price," shared a satisfied shopper. "It hides very well under one of our accent cabinets when it’s docked and charging. The perimeter mode hugs the walls and corners very well and the overall suction of the vacuum is very impressive. Unit is quiet and sleek looking as well! Highly recommended!!"

$133 $439 at Amazon

Check out more vacuum deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

