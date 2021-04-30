The CW Pulls ‘Bulletproof’ From Streaming Services After Noel Clarke Misconduct Allegations

Bulletproof, the British cop drama starring Noel Clarke, has been pulled from The CW’s streaming services after bombshell misconduct allegations against the actor.

The youth-skewing broadcaster aired the first three seasons of the show, which was originally commissioned by Sky in the UK. The third season, set in South Africa and consisting of three episodes, aired in the U.S. earlier this year and ended last month.

The show had been streaming on The CW Seed but Deadline understands that the network has taken it down after British newspaper The Guardian revealed that 20 women have leveled allegations of misconduct against Clarke.

The deeply reported investigation features various accusations — some from women on the record — about sexual harassment, unwanted touching, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos, and bullying.

It is the latest move against Clarke. Comcast-owned Sky said that they have halted work on season four of Bulletproof and other developments. ITV canceled the final episode of drama Viewpoint that was set to air this evening, BAFTA, which has been wrapped up in the scandal after giving the actor an Outstanding Contribution award, has suspended him and he has been dropped by CAA and managers Industry Entertainment and 42.

Clarke emphatically denies the allegations and his lawyers sent The Guardian a 29-page letter rebutting every claim bar one, in which he admitted to apologizing to former colleague Helen Atherton for making “numerous” comments about her buttocks. He told the newspaper: “If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

