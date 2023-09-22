The CW to air new true-crime series in 2024

Karen Butler
·1 min read
0
UPI
The CW is working on a new true-crime series. Image by Andrew Martin from Pixabay

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The CW Network has announced it ordered 10, two-hour episodes of a new true-crime and justice anthology series.

Crime Nation is executive produced by head of Candle True Stories and former ABC News President James Goldston.

Set to premiere in 2024, the show will feature "ripped-from-the-headlines stories, shocking new details and exclusive on-camera interviews with those at the center of each of these cases," the cable network said.

Topics will include the Delphi teen hiker slayings, the Lori Vallow Daybell child-killing case, the Gabby Petito domestic-violence homicide and the Gilgo Beach serial murders.

"As the first true-crime series in the history of The CW, Crime Nation will provide a fresh new spin on the genre, giving viewers a deeper look into a variety of thrilling and compelling cases," Heather Olander, head of unscripted programming for The CW Network, said in a statement Thursday.

"The social media conversation around true crime is bigger than ever, and the Crime Nation team will explore the relationship between the public narrative and official investigations for each case."

