The Cutest Couples at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
These stars made the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards the perfect occasion for date night
Jana Kramer & Allan Russell
Jana Kramer and her Scottish beau Allan Russell were smoldering hot while posing for cameras. Kramer went Instagram official with the former Norwich City Football Club coach and former soccer player in January this year.
Jordan & Kristen Davis
Jordan Davis and wife Kristen proudly showed off her growing baby bump while on the carpet.
Cole Swindell & Courtney Little
Cole Swindell walked the carpet with his girlfriend Courtney Little before winning the country song of the year trophy later in the night.
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Benatar walked hand in hand with her husband of 41 years.
Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green
Sharna Burgess sparkled while snuggled in husband Brian Austin Green's arms.
Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour
Hannah Godwin showed off her ripped abs in an all white ensemble, while her boyfriend, fellow Bachelor Nation alum Dylan Barbour, went for a more laid back look.
Alex Warren & Kouvr Annon
The TikTokers were all smiles while posing for photographers.
Muni Long & Masimba Chibanda
Famed singer/songwriter Muni Long walked the carpet alongside her husband, Masimba Chibanda.
