Customers Are Slamming Jax Taylor's Bar For Its 'Barely Edible Food' & 'Horrible Service'

Fans of The Valley have watched Bravo TV veteran Jax Taylor prep for his Studio City bar opening for almost the entirety of the series' first season. And while the doors might finally be open (the soft launch was documented in the finale), fans are sorta, kinda, wishing they weren't.

Customers are slamming the Vanderpump Rules star's sports bar all over Yelp for its "barely edible food" and "horrible service."

"Rarely leave reviews but this place was awful," one person wrote, adding that the food and drinks were "terrible," the bathroom was "disgusting," and the vibe was "dead."



"We really wanted to like this place as fans of Vanderpump rules!" another customer wrote. "The table we sat at was not wiped down from the night before (we were one of their first customers around noon), and when our menus were brought they had bugs crawling over them! The drink menu also had food stains on it... grossed out, we left... we won't be returning, sorry Jax."

Another patron went as far as to say "run away from this place. All the comments below about their service are 100% true." They criticized the service, which had them "wait an hour or more just to get [an] order in" and said the staff was rude. "Don't waste your time or $ here!!!"

It wasn't just the service and food that disappointed fans. Several people were aghast at the "dirty and unkept" space. Others, meanwhile, complained about the bar's unpredictable hours.

"I have tried to go here 4 times and they are never open," one Yelp user wrote. "Or it will say they open at 8pm and when we show up for a drink, they are closed. It's strange."



"Closed so often. Difficult to predict when they'll be open, or what menu items they'll have available," another confirmed.

According to The Sun, several customers have reported the restaurant and bar to the Department of Public Health and an investigation has been launched. Jax and his estranged wife Brittany, who has helped manage the project, did not respond to a request for comment from Page Six.



