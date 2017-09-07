‘The Current War’ Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon Battle Over Electricity

View photos

If you’ve heard of Thomas Edison but have no idea who George Westinghouse is, here’s a non-spoiler alert: You already know who wins “The Current War.” Since many stories don’t actually hinge on the ending, they went ahead and made a movie about it anyway. Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon star as Edison and Westinghouse, respectively, in Alfonso Gómez-Rejón’s follow-up to “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.” Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Set in the late 1880s, ‘The Current War’ details the rivalry between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse and the race to create a marketable and sustainable electricity system. Edison championed the use of a direct current for electric power distribution over an alternating current, which was backed by Westinghouse Electric and a host of European companies.”

Nicholas Hoult, Katherine Waterston, and Tom Holland co-star in the film, which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Weinstein Company will release “The Current War” in theaters on November 24.

