'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace' sneak peek: Barnett's neighbor's testimony

- Christine was crying. She was very upset, saying that Natalia wasn't who they thought she was. And I said, well, what do you mean? And she said, knives. She had knives in her room. The boys were like, yeah, yeah, this is really happening. Yeah. Natalia's really doing that.

This is the time when I backed away from them because I was just in so much shock from hearing this story. I went to Grace and said, you know what, we need to find some new friends to play with, because I didn't want to have anything to do with that little girl. I don't want to have anything to do with her. She wasn't welcome in our house, and I don't want her to try killing my daughter or me.