‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ to Return for Season 10

Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been renewed for a 10th season on HBO. Production on the new season is set to begin next spring.

“We are thrilled that Larry will be back with his uniquely acerbic wit and comedic sensibility,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. Larry David added, “As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” returned this year for a ninth season following a seven year absence from television. The new season of the comedy series was nominated this week for two SAG Awards, including outstanding male performer in a comedy series for David, and outstanding ensemble in a comedy. Season nine brought back longtime “Curb Your Enthusiasm” performers Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Bob Einstein, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

