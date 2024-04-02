'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Plot Gets Attention From Georgia Secretary of State, Sends Letter to Larry David | THR News Video
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' has captured the attention of Georgia's Secretary of State. The season premiere of the final season of the HBO comedy featured Larry David being arrested for violating Georgia's election integrity law for giving his friend Leon Black's aunt a bottle of water while she waited in line to vote on a hot day in Atlanta. He's now facing a looming trial on the series. The storyline must have made its way to the state capitol, because last month Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, sent a letter to David addressing the plotline about the 2021 voting law.