'Curb Your Enthusiasm' To End After 12 Seasons

After a pretty, pretty good run, comedian Larry David is ending “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” his celebrated HBO sitcom, with its 12th and final season premiering Feb. 4, the network announced Thursday.

In a statement, the creator joked that as the show “comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character.”

He added: “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

HBO head Casey Bloys praised the show, which follows the foibles of a satirical and heightened version of David himself, for breaking new ground for TV comedies.

“It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre,” Bloys said in a statement.

The show’s final season will contain 10 episodes, with the series finale airing on April 7.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.