Cult Killer
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A PI (Antonio Banderas) and his partner (Alice Eve) are drawn into a web of intrigue when they start tracking a serial killer targeting a wealthy family with a dark secret.
A PI (Antonio Banderas) and his partner (Alice Eve) are drawn into a web of intrigue when they start tracking a serial killer targeting a wealthy family with a dark secret.
The A-list actress swears by castor oil, and we've found an option loved by more than 7,500 Amazon shoppers.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.
It's not too late to bring home a timeless gift that wows.
'When I use this on a regular basis, my skin looks years younger,' raved a fan.
Samsung has added a new medication tracking feature to its Health app and it's expected to launch in the US when the app updates later this week.
I'll be home for Christmas — but I'm booking a hotel: Why being a houseguest can bring anxiety.
Save over $1,000 on a Samsung smart TV, plus scoop up last-minute gifts from Apple, Michael Kors, Xbox and more.
Traditionally, being a hardcore movie fan means collecting physical memorabilia like autographed posters to show dedication. Really (formerly Moviebill) -- an AR platform that provides digital collectible movie tickets and interactive experiences related to the latest blockbuster films -- announced a partnership with blockchain platform Avalanche to help power its “Fandime” NFTs, a new way for movie studios to engage with audiences. The company also announced today it's expanding its AR collectible tickets to cinema partners in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, Korea, Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.
From the seat belt buckle to the restroom handle, these are the places on a plane that carry the most germs. Here's a simple way to stay safe.
After laying off nearly a quarter of its staff last year, e-scooter company Bird has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.