Cuba Gooding Jr. Turns Himself In After Groping Allegation

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has turned himself in to New York police, days after a woman accused him of groping her at a nightclub.

Police had been investigating a possible charge of forcible touching, an NYPD spokeswoman told HuffPost on Monday.

The 30-year-old woman filed a police report saying that on Sunday night, a “highly intoxicated” Gooding grabbed her breast, leading to a confrontation that was broken up by security, according to the New York Post.

Gooding’s lawyer denied the allegation.

In 2012, three women accused Gooding of sexually harassing them at a bar in New Mexico, including grabbing their breasts and buttocks. He denied their claims as “bullshit.”

