Cuba Gooding Jr. Turns Himself In After Groping Allegation

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has turned himself in to New York police, days after a woman accused him of groping her at a nightclub.
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. just turned himself into NYPD at Special Victims Unit in Harlem for allegedly groping woman at Manhattan nightclub. @fox5ny @ChrisSobel @DebraCheatham @beckycartercook #CubaGoodingJr #nypd pic.twitter.com/5i97bGpP8x— Linda Schmidt (@LSchmidtFox5) June 13, 2019
Police had been investigating a possible charge of forcible touching, an NYPD spokeswoman told HuffPost on Monday.
The 30-year-old woman filed a police report saying that on Sunday night, a “highly intoxicated” Gooding grabbed her breast, leading to a confrontation that was broken up by security, according to the New York Post.
Gooding’s lawyer denied the allegation.
In 2012, three women accused Gooding of sexually harassing them at a bar in New Mexico, including grabbing their breasts and buttocks. He denied their claims as “bullshit.”
Related Coverage
Internet Dresses Down Cuba Gooding Jr. For Lifting Up Skirt Of Sarah Paulson
Cuba Gooding Jr. Sexual Harassment Allegations; Actor Responds To Claims
Cuba Gooding Jr. Allegedly Gropes Woman At New York City Club
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.