‘CSI: Miami’ child star Evan Ellingson’s cause of death ruled accidental fentanyl overdose

Evan Ellingson, the 35-year-old former child star who was found dead on Nov. 5, reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose.

The news comes from the coroner’s department in San Bernardino County, California, which listed Ellingson’s death as an “accident,” reports People.

The actor, known for his role as Cameron Diaz’ son in the 2009 film “My Sister’s Keeper,” as well as an 18-episode stint on “CSI: Miami,” was discovered in his bedroom at his home in Fontana. He had not appeared on camera in over a decade prior to his death.

His father, Michael, told TMZ that the child star had been in a sober-living home and had struggled with addiction in the past.

Abigail Breslin, who portrayed Ellingson’s sister in “My Sister’s Keeper,” remembered him as “a kind, funny and extremely talented human being.”

“Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Some of his scenes in ‘MSK’ still give me chills. He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull) and he was energetic and the life of the party.”

In addition to playing the son of David Caruso’s Lt. Horatio Caine on “CSI: Miami,” Ellingson had notable parts on TV series like “Complete Savages” and “24,” where he played the nephew of Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer.

Raised in La Verne, California, Ellingson’s journey into acting began when he was discovered at a skate park, eventually leading to opportunities with the Vans PeeWee team and a commercial for the Vans Company.

“I never had the same [childhood] experience with my friends,” he recalled in 2009 interview with The Philippine Star.

“However, my childhood was a cool one,” he added. “I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on.”

