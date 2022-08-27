Crystal Renay Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce from Ne-Yo: 'Certain Things Can't Be Forgiven'

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay

It appears that Crystal Renay has made up her mind about her decision to divorce Ne-Yo.

In a video published by TMZ on Friday, Renay, 36, can be heard speaking out for the first time after filing for divorce from the "So Sick" singer earlier this month.

When asked if there was any chance for her and Ne-Yo, 42, to work out their marriage, Renay replied, "There are no chances, God is good. We are moving on to better lives."

During the chat about the split, she added, "Certain things can't be forgiven, but God will forgive, and one day so will I. The Christian me has to one day, but I am okay."

As for whether or not she would be dating again, Renay told the outlet, "I mean, only God knows."

Shortly after publicly accusing the R&B singer of cheating, Renay filed divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE in Atlanta earlier this month, claiming the pair's marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation" following Ne-Yo's alleged infidelity.

Renay has been married to Ne-Yo since February 2016, and the pair shares three children: 14-month-old daughter Isabella Rose, as well as sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 4, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6.

According to the divorce documents, Renay alleged that Ne-Yo — whom she claims to have been separated from since July 22 — recently fathered a child with another woman.

The Grammy-winner's wife also said she's been taking care of their three children since the separation, and she's seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody, as well as child support and alimony.

Representatives for both Ne-Yo and Renay did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

On July 30, Renay shared a since-deleted post on Instagram alleging Ne-Yo was unfaithful to her in their marriage and that the pair's years-long relationship is now over. Ne-Yo, on his part, said he will not comment on "personal matters."

"Eight years. 8 years of lies and deception," Renay wrote in her post, which was taken down along with her entire account. "[Eight] years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!"

"To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement," her message continued. "To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

"I gained [three] beautiful children out of this, but nothing else but wasted years and heartache," Renay added.

Renay then asked fans to refrain from sending her proof of Ne-Yo's unfaithfulness in her social media post.

One day after Renay shared her post, NE-YO penned a response in a message on Twitter.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums," he said at the time. "I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

The now-estranged couple had previously split in February 2020, but reconciled four months later. They then renewed their wedding vows in an elaborate ceremony in April 2022 in a red-themed Las Vegas soirée after originally tying the knot in 2016. After the ceremony, the couple shared numerous photos and videos from the big day on Instagram.