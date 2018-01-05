'The Crown': Helena Bonham Carter poised to play Princess Margaret

Helena Bonham Carter is in negotiations to play Princess Margaret on the upcoming third season of The Crown, sources say. Netflix had no comment.

Carter would take over the role played in the first two seasons by Vanessa Kirby.

The second season premiered December 8 on Netflix. In it, Margaret married Antony Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon (Matthew Goode) and the season ended with her pregnant with one of their children.

The Crown, created by Peter Morgan, tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II’s early reign as the fragile social order established after WWII breaks apart.

It was announced earlier that Olivia Colman would be replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth in the upcoming third and fourth seasons, which have not yet been ordered but are expected. Morgan previously said he intended to replace key cast members in later seasons, to better portray the characters as they aged.

Carter, star of Sweeney Todd: The Demon of Fleet Street and Alice in Wonderland among others, will next be seen in Warner Bros’ Ocean’s 8, the female-driven caper spinoff directed by Gary Ross. She’s also the voice of Margaret Conroy in Fun Academy Motion Pictures’ first animated family film Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.

Related stories

David Letterman's Netflix Show To Bow January 12 With Barack Obama As First Guest

Netflix Sets 'Batman' Director Matt Reeves' 6th & Idaho In Multi-Year Exclusive First Look Film Deal

Directors Heidi Ewing & Rachel Grady On Their Hasidic Community Doc 'One Of Us,' One Of 15 To Make Oscar Shortlist