The Crown First Look: Imelda Staunton Reigns as New Queen Elizabeth II

All hail the (new) queen!

Netflix on Friday released a first look at The Crown‘s latest iteration of Queen Elizabeth II, who in Season 5 will be played by onetime Defense Against the Dark Arts prof Imelda Staunton.

More from TVLine

A BAFTA winner (for Vera Drake) and Academy Award and Emmy nominee, Staunton thus succeeds Claire Foy (who played the character in Seasons 1 and 2, earning one Emmy along the way) and Olivia Colman (in Seasons 3 and 4, and currently Emmy-nominated for a second time).

Other castings for Season 5 of the acclaimed historical-ish drama include Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret, Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager) as Princess Diana and Dominic West (The Affair) reportedly as Prince Charles.

Additionally, Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary) will play John Major, who served as prime minister and leader of the UK’s Conservative party from 1990 to 1997. Prior to that, he served as Chancellor of the Exchequer and Foreign Secretary under Margaret Thatcher, from 1987 to 1990.