‘The Crown’ and ‘Black Mirror’ Scoop Multiple BAFTA TV Nominations for Netflix

Netflix shows “The Crown” and “Black Mirror” each landed three nominations Wednesday for BAFTA Television Awards, as did BBC dramas “Line of Duty” and “Three Girls.”

Royal chronicle “The Crown” received nominations for best drama; for Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, as leading actress; and for Vanessa Kirby, who plays Princess Margaret, as best supporting actress. “Black Mirror,” the dark, dystopian anthology series, also bagged nominations in the leading actor, single drama, and supporting actor categories.

Police drama “Line of Duty’s” trio of nominations included one for drama series and one for lead actress Thandie Newton. “Three Girls,” about sexual abuse in a community in northern England, will compete for the best miniseries award.

The nominations were unveiled Wednesday morning at BAFTA’s Piccadilly headquarters in London, with Michelle Keegan and presenter and “Strictly Come Dancing Winner” Ore Oduba making the announcements.

BAFTA chairwoman Jane Lush told Variety that the nominations reflected the changing TV landscape, with newer streaming players recognized as well as the the traditional channels. “How people are watching television is changing,” she said. “We see Netflix features [in the nominations], as well as All4 and BBC Three, which is all online now. I think the awards are reflecting the way people are watching television now.”

Vying for best drama are “The Crown,” “Line of Duty,” “Peaky Blinders,” and “The End of the F***ing World.” “The Crown” scooped several nominations last year, but lost out on the major awards. The series, which will return for third and fourth seasons, has also featured heavily in BAFTA’s craft categories.

Foy, the subject of intense media scrutiny after revelations that she was paid less than co-star Matt Smith on the show, is up against Molly Windsor (“Three Girls”), Sinead Keenan (“Little Boy Blue”), and Newton (“Line of Duty”) in the leading actress category.

The four contenders for the leading actor accolade are Jack Rowan (“Born to Kill”), Joe Cole (“Black Mirror”), Sean Bean (“Broken”), and the late Tim Pigott-Smith (“King Charles III”).

Big-hitting U.S. series feature in the international category, where the nominees are “Big Little Lies,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Vietnam War.”

Lush added that, for BAFTA, it was gratifying to have four of its previous Breakthrough Brits nominated for awards this year, with Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie Cooper for “This Country,” Molly Windsor for “Three Girls,” and Charlie Covell for “The End of the F***ing World.”

“BAFTA puts a lot of time, effort, and resources behind encouraging new talent, so it is brilliant to see that,” Lush said.

The BAFTA Television Awards return to London’s iconic Royal Festival Hall on May 13. British pubcaster the BBC will show the awards later the same evening on its flagship BBC One channel.

BAFTA TELEVISION AWARDS NOMINATIONS IN FULL:

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

MURDER IN SUCCESSVILLE Andy Brereton, Avril Spary, James De Frond, Laurence Rickard – Shiny Button Productions / BBC Three

TASKMASTER Andy Cartwright, Andy Devonshire, Alex Horne – Avalon / Dave

THE LAST LEG Production Team – Open Mike Productions / Channel 4

WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Ruth Phillips, Adam Copeland – Zeppotron / BBC One

CURRENT AFFAIRS

RAPED: MY STORY Production Team – Lambent Productions / Channel 5

SYRIA’S DISAPPEARED: THE CASE AGAINST ASSAD (DISPATCHES) Sara Afshar, Nicola Cutcher, Callum Macrae – Afshar Films / Channel 4

UNDERCOVER: BRITAIN’S IMMIGRATION SECRETS (PANORAMA) Karen Wightman, Joe Plomin, Callum Tulley, Gary Beelders – BBC Current Affairs / BBC One

WHITE RIGHT: MEETING THE ENEMY (EXPOSURE) Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle, Andrew Smith, Melanie Quigley – Fuuse Films / ITV

DRAMA SERIES

LINE OF DUTY Production Team – World Productions / BBC One

PEAKY BLINDERS Production Team – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two

THE CROWN Production Team – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD Production Team – Clerkenwell Films / All 4

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ADAM HILLS The Last Leg – Open Mike Productions / Channel 4

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television / BBC One

MICHAEL McINTYRE Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – Hungry McBear / BBC One

SANDI TOKSVIG QI – QI Ltd / Talkback Thames – BBC Two