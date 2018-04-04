    ‘The Crown’ and ‘Black Mirror’ Scoop Multiple BAFTA TV Nominations for Netflix

    Stewart Clarke

    Netflix shows “The Crown” and “Black Mirror” each landed three nominations Wednesday for BAFTA Television Awards, as did BBC dramas “Line of Duty” and “Three Girls.”

    Royal chronicle “The Crown” received nominations for best drama; for Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, as leading actress; and for Vanessa Kirby, who plays Princess Margaret, as best supporting actress. “Black Mirror,” the dark, dystopian anthology series, also bagged nominations in the leading actor, single drama, and supporting actor categories.

    Police drama “Line of Duty’s” trio of nominations included one for drama series and one for lead actress Thandie Newton. “Three Girls,” about sexual abuse in a community in northern England, will compete for the best miniseries award.

    The nominations were unveiled Wednesday morning at BAFTA’s Piccadilly headquarters in London, with Michelle Keegan and presenter and “Strictly Come Dancing Winner” Ore Oduba making the announcements.

    BAFTA chairwoman Jane Lush told Variety that the nominations reflected the changing TV landscape, with newer streaming players recognized as well as the the traditional channels. “How people are watching television is changing,” she said. “We see Netflix features [in the nominations], as well as All4 and BBC Three, which is all online now. I think the awards are reflecting the way people are watching television now.”

    Vying for best drama are “The Crown,” “Line of Duty,” “Peaky Blinders,” and “The End of the F***ing World.” “The Crown” scooped several nominations last year, but lost out on the major awards. The series, which will return for third and fourth seasons, has also featured heavily in BAFTA’s craft categories.

    Foy, the subject of intense media scrutiny after revelations that she was paid less than co-star Matt Smith on the show, is up against Molly Windsor (“Three Girls”), Sinead Keenan (“Little Boy Blue”), and Newton (“Line of Duty”) in the leading actress category.

    The four contenders for the leading actor accolade are Jack Rowan (“Born to Kill”), Joe Cole (“Black Mirror”), Sean Bean (“Broken”), and the late Tim Pigott-Smith (“King Charles III”).

    Big-hitting U.S. series feature in the international category, where the nominees are “Big Little Lies,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Vietnam War.”

    Lush added that, for BAFTA, it was gratifying to have four of its previous Breakthrough Brits nominated for awards this year, with Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie Cooper for “This Country,” Molly Windsor for “Three Girls,” and Charlie Covell for “The End of the F***ing World.”

    “BAFTA puts a lot of time, effort, and resources behind encouraging new talent, so it is brilliant to see that,” Lush said.

    The BAFTA Television Awards return to London’s iconic Royal Festival Hall on May 13. British pubcaster the BBC will show the awards later the same evening on its flagship BBC One channel.

    BAFTA TELEVISION AWARDS NOMINATIONS IN FULL:

    COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
    MURDER IN SUCCESSVILLE Andy Brereton, Avril Spary, James De Frond, Laurence Rickard – Shiny Button Productions / BBC Three
    TASKMASTER Andy Cartwright, Andy Devonshire, Alex Horne – Avalon / Dave
    THE LAST LEG Production Team – Open Mike Productions / Channel 4
    WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Ruth Phillips, Adam Copeland – Zeppotron / BBC One

    CURRENT AFFAIRS
    RAPED: MY STORY Production Team – Lambent Productions / Channel 5
    SYRIA’S DISAPPEARED: THE CASE AGAINST ASSAD (DISPATCHES) Sara Afshar, Nicola Cutcher, Callum Macrae – Afshar Films / Channel 4
    UNDERCOVER: BRITAIN’S IMMIGRATION SECRETS (PANORAMA) Karen Wightman, Joe Plomin, Callum Tulley, Gary Beelders – BBC Current Affairs / BBC One
    WHITE RIGHT: MEETING THE ENEMY (EXPOSURE) Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle, Andrew Smith, Melanie Quigley – Fuuse Films / ITV

    DRAMA SERIES
    LINE OF DUTY Production Team – World Productions / BBC One
    PEAKY BLINDERS Production Team – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two
    THE CROWN Production Team – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
    THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD Production Team – Clerkenwell Films / All 4

    ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
    ADAM HILLS The Last Leg – Open Mike Productions / Channel 4
    GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television / BBC One
    MICHAEL McINTYRE Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – Hungry McBear / BBC One
    SANDI TOKSVIG QI – QI Ltd / Talkback Thames – BBC Two

    ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
    ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Pete Ogden, Saul Fearnley, Diego Rincon, Andy Milligan – ITV Studios / Mitre Television / ITV
    BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Amelia Brown, Lee McNicholas, Richard Holloway, Charlie Irwin – Thames / Syco / ITV
    MICHAEL McINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Dan Baldwin, Claire Horton, Christian Fletcher, Michael McIntyre – Hungry McBear / BBC One
    THE VOICE UK Production Team – ITV Studios / Talpa / ITV

    FACTUAL SERIES
    AMBULANCE Jo Hughes, Bruce Fletcher, Kirsty Cunningham, Simon Ford – Dragonfly / BBC One
    CATCHING A KILLER Anna Hall, Jezza Neumann, Erica Gornall, Brian Woods – True Vision / Channel 4
    DRUGSLAND Sacha Mirzoeff, Xavier Alford, Bart Corpe, Simon Ford – BBC Studios / BBC Three
    HOSPITAL Production Team – Label1 / BBC Two

    FEATURES
    ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Simon Shaw, Julia Foot, Robert Murphy, Sophie Wogden – BBC Studios / Unscripted Productions / BBC One
    CRUISING WITH JANE McDONALD Production Team – Elephant House Studios / Channel 5
    NO MORE BOYS AND GIRLS: CAN OUR KIDS GO GENDER FREE? Javid Abdelmoneim, Helen Veale, Jeremy Daldry, Sam Palmer – Outline Productions / BBC Two
    THE SECRET LIFE OF THE ZOO Production Team – Blast! Films / Channel 4

    FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM
    ANNA MAXWELL MARTIN Motherland – Delightful Industries / Merman / BBC Two
    DAISY MAY COOPER This Country – BBC Studios / BBC Three
    SHARON HORGAN Catastrophe – Avalon Television / Merman Films / Birdbath Productions / Channel 4
    SIAN GIBSON Peter Kay’s Car Share – Goodnight Vienna Productions / BBC One

    INTERNATIONAL
    BIG LITTLE LIES Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari – HBO / David E. Kelley Productions / Pacific Standard / Blossom Films / Sky Atlantic
    FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN Ryan Murphy, Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall – Fox 21 Television Studios / BBC Two
    THE HANDMAID’S TALE Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Kari Skogland – MGM / Channel 4
    THE VIETNAM WAR Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, Geoffrey C. Ward , Sarah Botstein – BBC / Florentine Films / BBC Four

    LEADING ACTOR
    JACK ROWAN Born to Kill – World Productions / Channel 4
    JOE COLE Hang the DJ (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix
    SEAN BEAN Broken – LA Productions / BBC One
    TIM PIGOTT-SMITH King Charles III – Drama Republic / BBC Two

    LEADING ACTRESS
    CLAIRE FOY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
    MOLLY WINDSOR Three Girls – BBC Studios / Studio Lambert / BBC One
    SINEAD KEENAN Little Boy Blue – ITV Studios / ITV
    THANDIE NEWTON Line of Duty – World Productions / BBC One

    LIVE EVENT
    ITV NEWS ELECTION 2017 LIVE: THE RESULTS Production Team – ITN / ITV
    ONE LOVE MANCHESTER Production Team – BBC Studios / SB Projects / BBC One
    WILD ALASKA LIVE Adam White, James Morgan, Roger Webb, Vanessa Coates – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / PBS / BBC One
    WORLD WAR ONE REMEMBERED: PASSCHENDAELE Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC Two

    MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM
    ASIM CHAUDHRY People Just Do Nothing – Roughcut TV / BBC Three
    ROB BRYDON The Trip to Spain – Revolution Films / Baby Cow Productions / Small Man Productions / Sky Atlantic
    SAMSON KAYO Famalam – BBC Studios / BBC Two
    TOBY JONES Detectorists – Channel X North / Treasure Trove Productions / Lola Entertainment / BBC Four

    MINI-SERIES
    HOWARDS END Kenneth Lonergan, Hettie Macdonald, Laura Hastings-Smith, Sophie Gardiner – Playground Entertainment / BBC One
    THE MOORSIDE Neil McKay, Paul Whittington, Ken Horn, Jeff Pope – ITV Studios / BBC One
    THE STATE Peter Kosminsky, Steve Clark-Hall, Liza Marshall, Kris Thykier – Archery Pictures / Stonehenge Films / Channel 4
    THREE GIRLS Nicole Taylor, Philippa Lowthorpe, Susan Hogg, Simon Lewis – BBC Studios / Studio Lambert / BBC One

    NEWS COVERAGE
    THE BATTLE FOR MOSUL (SKY NEWS) Production Team – Sky News
    THE GRENFELL TOWER FIRE (CHANNEL 4 NEWS) Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Jackie Long, Cathy Newman, Ben de Pear – ITN / Channel 4
    THE GRENFELL TOWER FIRE (ITV NEWS AT TEN) Production Team – ITN / ITV
    THE ROHINGYA CRISIS (SKY NEWS) Production Team – Sky News

    REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
    CELEBRITY HUNTED Production Team – Shine TV / Channel 4
    LOVE ISLAND Production Team – ITV Studios / Motion Content Group / ITV2
    OLD PEOPLE’S HOME FOR 4 YEAR OLDS Trish Powell, Murray Boland, Benjamin Leigh, Belle Borgeaud – CPL Productions / Channel 4
    THE REAL FULL MONTY Nick Bullen, Kevin Mundye, Daniela Neumann, Will Yapp – Spun Gold TV / ITV

    SCRIPTED COMEDY
    CATASTROPHE Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Ben Taylor, Jack Bayles – Avalon Television / Merman Films / Birdbath Productions / Channel 4
    CHEWING GUM Production Team – Retort / E4
    THIS COUNTRY Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, Tom George, Simon Mayhew-Archer – BBC Studios / BBC Three
    TIMEWASTERS Daniel Lawrence Taylor, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Josh Cole, George Kane – Big Talk Productions / ITV2

    SHORT FORM PROGRAM
    BRITAIN’S FORGOTTEN MEN Production Team – BBC Three / BBC Three
    EATING WITH MY EX Production Team – Shotglass Media / BBC Three
    MORGANA ROBINSON’S SUMMER Production Team – Merman / Sky Arts
    PLS LIKE Tom Kingsley, Rupert Majendie, Olly Cambridge – BBC Three / BBC Three

    SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
    CHRIS PACKHAM: ASPERGER’S AND ME Charlie Russell, Lizzie Kempton, Tom Barry, Will Grayburn – Raw TV / BBC Two
    LOUIS THEROUX, TALKING TO ANOREXIA Louis Theroux, Ellena Wood, Simon McMahon, Peter Dale – BBC Studios / BBC Two
    ONE DEADLY WEEKEND IN AMERICA Sanjay Singhal, Ursula Macfarlane, Jon Alwen, Sarah Hunt – Voltage TV Productions / BBC Three
    RIO FERDINAND: BEING MUM AND DAD Rio Ferdinand, Grant Best, Matt Smith, Martin Thompson – Only The Best Productions / BBC One

    SINGLE DRAMA
    AGAINST THE LAW Aysha Rafaele, Scott Bassett, Fergus O’Brien, Brian Fillis – BBC Studios / BBC Two
    HANG THE DJ (BLACK MIRROR) Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Tim Van Patten, Nick Pitt – House of Tomorrow / Netflix
    KING CHARLES III Mike Bartlett, Greg Brenman, Rupert Goold, Simon Maloney – Drama Republic / BBC Two
    MURDERED FOR BEING DIFFERENT Aysha Rafaele, Scott Bassett, Paul Andrew Williams, Nick Leather – BBC Studios / BBC Three

    SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
    CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
    CORONATION STREET Production Team – ITV Studios / ITV
    EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios / ITV
    HOLLYOAKS Bryan Kirkwood, Emily Gascoyne, Vikki Tennant, Colette Chard – Lime Pictures / Channel 4

    SPECIALIST FACTUAL***
    BASQUIAT – RAGE TO RICHES David Shulman, Janet Lee – BBC Studios / BBC Two
    BLITZ: THE BOMBS THAT CHANGED BRITAIN Production Team – Wall to Wall Media / BBC Two
    BLUE PLANET II Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One
    ELIZABETH I’S SECRET AGENTS Chris Durlacher, Bernadette Ross, Julian Jones, Claire Guillon – 72 Films / BBC Two

    SPORT
    ANTHONY JOSHUA v. WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO Adam Smith, Ed Robinson, Sara Chenery, Jennie Blackmore – Sky Sports / Sky Sports Box Office
    SIX NATIONS: WALES v. ENGLAND Production Team – BBC Sport / BBC One
    THE GRAND NATIONAL Paul McNamara, Richard Willoughby, Amy Lewin, Tony Cahalane – ITV Sport / ITV
    UEFA WOMEN’S EURO SEMI-FINAL: ENGLAND V. NETHERLANDS Sunil Patel, Mark Cole, Kay Satterley, Ian Finch – Whisper Films / Channel 4

    SUPPORTING ACTOR
    ADRIAN DUNBAR Line of Duty – World Productions / BBC One
    ANUPAM KHER The Boy with the Topknot – Kudos / Parti Productions / BBC Two
    BRÍAN F. O’BYRNE Little Boy Blue – ITV Studios / ITV
    JIMMI SIMPSON USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

    SUPPORTING ACTRESS
    ANNA FRIEL Broken – LA Productions / BBC One
    JULIE HESMONDHALGH Broadchurch – Kudos / Imaginary Friends / Sister Pictures / ITV
    LIV HILL Three Girls – BBC Studios / Studio Lambert / BBC One
    VANESSA KIRBY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

    VIRGIN TV’S MUST-SEE MOMENT
    BLUE PLANET II Mother Pilot Whale Grieves – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One
    DOCTOR WHO The Thirteenth Doctor Revealed – BBC Studios / BBC One
    GAME OF THRONES Viserion is Killed by the Night King – HBO Programming / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Sky Atlantic
    LINE OF DUTY Huntley’s Narrow Escape – World Productions / BBC One
    LOVE ISLAND Stormzy Makes a Surprise Appearance – ITV Studios / Motion Content Group – ITV
    ONE LOVE MANCHESTER Ariana Grande Sings ‘One Last Time’ – BBC Studios / SB Projects / BBC One

    Related stories

    'The Crown' Casts Tobias Menzies as New Prince Philip

    Claire Foy Addresses 'The Crown' Pay Controversy: 'I'm Not Surprised' People Were Interested

    'The Crown' Producers Apologize to Claire Foy, Matt Smith Over Gender Pay Scandal

    Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!