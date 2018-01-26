Crowdfund set up after baseball field from Field of Dreams is vandalised

A crowdfund campaign has been launched after the iconic baseball field from the Kevin Costner movie Field of Dreams was vandalised.

The field, in Dyersville, Iowa, was found to have been damaged on the morning of January 23, after a car drove onto the diamond, carving huge gashes in the turf and causing a reported $15,000 in damage.

The owner of the field Denise Stillman told the Telegraph Herald: “Someone who is disturbed had some agenda to damage the field. It’s upsetting.

View photos

“A lot of people travel (from) all over the world to come see the Field of Dreams, and they don’t always check Facebook to make sure we are open. We’ll just have to keep operating as is.”

Al Steffen, the field’s manager added: “There are gashes up to four inches deep in the outfield. Whoever did it was really able to dig in.

Iconic Dyersville movie site scarred by apparent vandalshttps://t.co/b9cut2FpVE pic.twitter.com/pDStz72feK — Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) January 24, 2018





“It’s disappointing that this would happen at this time. We won’t be able to do anything for months.”

A fund on the GoFundMe website is hoping to haul in enough money to repair the damage, and to also install a security system.

“Many areas of the turf had been ripped up with potential damage to the refurbished irrigation system,” the blurb on the page says.

View photos (Credit: GoFundMe) More

“This campaign will fund those repairs and install a security system to help protect this magical baseball shrine for the 100,000 visitors each season worldwide to enjoy.”

At the time of publishing, the fund had received over $16,000 of its $15,000 goal.

The Oscar-nominated 1989 sports drama found Kevin Costner playing a farmer who is mysteriously compelled to build a baseball diamond on his land after hearing voices.

Read more

Walking Dead mid-season premiere will be extra long

Protests erupt over Bollywood movie

Morgan Freeman tells of audience member at SAG Awards



