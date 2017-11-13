The Crow Reborn finally heads into production

Surprise! ‘The Crow Reborn’ is actually happening.

And it’s about to head into production.

Appearing on Instagram, actor Jason Momoa seemingly announced that the upcoming reboot of ‘The Crow’ is heading into production… with director, Corin Hardy.

“I’ve been waiting for sooooo long,” he said. “@corinhardy let’s do this brother aloha j.”

And to be honest, it all comes as a bit of a surprise.

The long-awaited reboot of ‘The Crow’ was thought to be dead in the water following the financial troubles and eventual bankruptcy of Relativity Media. But recent developments saw ‘The Crow Reborn’ land at Sony Pictures.

“In what would be a major coup for Sony Pictures, multiple sources have told the Tracking Board that the studio has signed on to distribute ‘The Crow Reborn’ worldwide,” revealed the Tracking Board. “The Crow Reborn will be a reboot of the cult classic franchise as well as a more faithful adaptation of the original graphic novel written by James O’Barr.”

Now, it looks as though ‘The Crow Reborn’ has been resurrected.

And with Jason Momoa and Corin Hardy still on board, it looks as though the movie will begin to gather steam. And we might even expect some further casting announcements in the coming weeks.

And it’s about time, too.

Before Jason Momoa signed up to ‘The Crow Reborn’, the movie went through its fair share of potential stars. Luke Evans, Nicholas Hoult, Jack Huston, Jack O’Connell and even Tom Hiddleston have been attached to the leading role.

Thankfully, it looks as though ‘The Crow Reborn has finally found its feet.

But we’ll have to wait and see.

‘The Crow Reborn’ stars Jason Momoa and will be directed by Corin Hardy.

