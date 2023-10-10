Critic’s Pick: Fascinating journey down ‘Boulevard of Bold Dreams’ | Review

Imagining what real people might have said and done is a dicey proposition in terms of history — but can make for supremely compelling theater. Such is the case in “Boulevard of Bold Dreams,” LaDarrion Williams’ look at “Gone With the Wind” actress Hattie McDaniel, which is onstage in a stellar Orlando Shakes production.

Williams’ play, which was previously read at Orlando Shakes’ PlayFest, is no mere biography; in fact, much of her extraordinary life is glossed over or unacknowledged. But that is key to the brilliance of Williams’ story, in which McDaniel becomes a symbol of something greater — a symbol of the struggle for equality but also a catalyst for a frank look at the different and complicated approaches to fighting that seemingly never-ending fight.

She may be a symbol and a catalyst, but Williams makes sure McDaniel is also very, very human. He takes the same care with his other characters: A bartender who dreams of making movies and a restless maid for whom progress can’t come soon enough.

And “Boulevard of Bold Dreams” director Felichia Chivaughn deftly balances the play’s deeper issues with the appealing characters’ more ordinary ones. She ensures her actors never sound preachy, but their speeches and emotions in every instant illustrate why the bigger question of prejudice affects them personally. You feel their pain, and at times their anger, but you also feel their hope — an optimism about the American dream that feels faded and tattered today.

It’s 1940 on the day of the 12th Academy Awards presentation. At the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, where the ceremony will take place, barman Arthur Brooks is preparing for the big night. A warning sign comes early: He’s asked to set up a table in a back corner of the whites-only hotel’s ballroom to accommodate Hattie McDaniel, the first Black woman to be nominated for an Oscar.

Childhood friend Dottie, who works as a hotel maid, catches Arthur daydreaming about making the movie he’s writing. And then, in a surprise entrance: McDaniel herself arrives to catch her breath among the hoopla. And that’s when sparks start to fly.

As McDaniel, Yvette Monique Clark shows us both a regal exterior as well as the conflict bubbling inside the actress. Should she go to the ceremony, even if she’s being treated unfairly? Does the positive outweigh the negative? Clark has a way of showing McDaniel’s humble beginnings even through her fine trappings (the handsome costumes are by L. Nyrobi N. Moss).

Arthur thinks she should definitely go, and portrayer Brent Jordan gives a perfectly crafted well-rounded performance. Every physical move he makes reflects his inner thoughts and feelings. And, moving effortlessly between comedy and drama, Jordan makes the most of Williams’ words as we see layer after layer of Arthur revealed.

Dottie takes a harder line with McDaniel as a reflection of criticism faced by the actress during her lifetime: That by willingly playing maids and working within Hollywood’s inequities, McDaniel reinforced stereotypes and hurt her own cause. Lauren Muller brings a razor-sharp edge to Dottie, which makes it all the more moving when we see the fragility within.

Like the playwright, Chivaughn and the actors treat these characters at all times with respect and fairness regarding their viewpoints. That lets the audience respond with affection.

The trio’s debate fascinates and moves this period piece into the present; after all, it’s a debate that still rages today: Does change come faster from working within the system? Or by burning down the system?

Tramaine Berryhill’s attractive set makes you want to pull up a chair and share a drink with these fascinating folks. And CJ Barnwell’s poignant photo projections provide an emotional framework to remind you that the issues at hand reflect real life: It took 50 years after McDaniel’s historic win for another Black woman to be awarded an Oscar. And when McDaniel died in 1952, she wasn’t buried in the cemetery of her choice — because it still was reserved for whites only.

“Boulevard of Bold Dreams” is a play that cleverly and movingly connects the past to the present. Don’t miss it.

‘Boulevard of Bold Dreams’

Length: 100 minutes, no intermission

Where: Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St. in Orlando

When: Through Oct. 29

Cost: $34.98 and up

Info: Orlandoshakes.org

Follow me at facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com. Find more arts news and reviews at orlandosentinel.com/arts, and go to orlandosentinel.com/theater for theater news and reviews.