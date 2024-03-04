‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Renewed For Third Season By Fox

Fox has ordered a third season of the baking mystery competition Crime Scene Kitchen.

Joel McHale will return as host and executive producer while chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp will be back as celebrity judges.

In the culinary guessing game, bakers must decode and decipher what type of dessert was made after surveying small clues like crumbs and food trails. Teams must recreate the tasty treat, attempting to best capture its original form and flavor in order to win a $100,000 grand prize.

“Crime Scene Kitchen is a fun, fresh show with an entirely original mix of culinary sleuthing and brilliant baking that the whole family can enjoy,” said Allison Wallach, Fox’s President, Unscripted Programming. “Joel, Curtis and Yolanda’s irresistible chemistry have made Crime Scene Kitchen a clear fan favorite, and we’re excited to bring a new season to the table.”

Crime Scene Kitchen’s freshman season was the No. 1 new series during the summer of 2021. Season 2 averaged 2.5 million multi-platform viewers, up 130% from live + same day.

Crime Scene Kitchen is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and McHale are executive producers. Conrad Green serves as showrunner and executive producer.

