Crime Scene Confirms Jack Grigsby's "Execution-Style" Death
Investigators find that there is no evidence of suicide in Jack Grigsby's death. Rather, it appears as though someone shot him "execution-style."
Investigators find that there is no evidence of suicide in Jack Grigsby's death. Rather, it appears as though someone shot him "execution-style."
Suicide deaths for people between the ages of 10 and 24 are estimated to have dropped 8.4% in 2022, the CDC says.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
Corbin Burnes was electric Sunday, but the Brewers failed to score until the 11th inning.
The ex-Baylor coach is the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Despite the writer's strike, a new season of "Jeopardy!" premieres next week. Here's what you need to know.
Daryl Dixon returns tonight. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
The Cybertruck is almost ready for prime time, so we're going to start seeing all sorts of crashes and mishaps from irresponsible owners.