'Crime Junkie' Ashley Flowers Meets Fans Who Helped Exonerate Texas Man

"Nobody would give me a badge, so I had to go about it another way." "Crime Junkie" podcast host Ashley Flowers shares how she was able to help exonerate a man who was wrongly convicted and imprisoned for murder with help from two fans with connections to the Odessa Police Department in Texas. In an emotional surprise, Ashley meets the two fans in-person for the first time, and receives a heartfelt message from the man they helped.

