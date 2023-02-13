'Creed III' Super Bowl Spot

World Reuters

The U.S. government on Sunday called on Syria and all parties to immediately grant humanitarian access to all those in need across the country after Monday's earthquake and major aftershocks that have killed at least 33,000 people. "All humanitarian assistance must be permitted to move through all border crossings, and distribution of aid must be permitted to all affected areas without delay," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said. Washington called on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to grant immediate access to humanitarian assistance to all those in need, without exception, and urged him to follow through on a blanket authorization for humanitarian assistance deliveries.