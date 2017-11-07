‘Creed II': This MMA Fighter Really Wants to Play Ivan Drago’s Son

Sylvester Stallone has teased that former Rocky foe Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) will appear in the planned “Creed” sequel. And should that mean the character has a son, one MMA fighter is angling for the part.

Sage Northcutt has repeatedly put himself forward for the theoretical role as Drago’s son on social media, and recently said in an interview with MMAFighting.com that he recorded an audition tape.

“The new ‘Creed 2’ movie is coming out so I was actually going to audition for that,” Northcutt said. “Got a little audition tape, so hopefully that goes through. That would be pretty neat. Being Ivan Drago’s son in the movie? That would be pretty fun.”

Also Read: Sylvester Stallone, Ryan Coogler Sued for Allegedly Stealing 'Creed' Concept

“Sylvester Stallone seems like a really cool guy, and Dolph Lundgren seems awesome,” he continued. “I think me and Mr. Dolph Lundgren look kind of alike.”

The sequel to the 2015 “Rocky” spinoff, listed as “Creed II” on IMDb, will star Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed (son of Carl Weathers’ Apollo Creed from the original films), Stallone as Rocky Balboa, and Lundgren as Drago. It is slated for release by MGM and Annapurna Pictures on Nov. 21, 2018.

“Creed” was directed by Ryan Coogler, and was written by Coogler and Aaron Covington. Stallone earned an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe for reprising his role as Rocky Balboa in the film.

MGM didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

























Last workout before flying out to Virginia for my fight this Saturday on FS1 for the UFC pic.twitter.com/U8OPrW1nzw — Sage Northcutt (@sagenorthcutt) November 6, 2017















Related stories from TheWrap:

Sylvester Stallone, Ryan Coogler Sued for Allegedly Stealing 'Creed' Concept

How 'Creed' Director Ryan Coogler Brought 'Rocky' Back to Life

Watch Michael B. Jordan Take a Real Punch on 'Creed' Set (Video)