Creators announce production wrap on Fantastic Beasts sequel

Production has finished on the sequel to JK Rowling’s first Fantastic Beasts film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Creators announced a wrap on filming on Wednesday, almost a year before the movie’s scheduled release in November 2018.

They shared the news via the film’s official account, with a short behind-the-scenes clip of returning actress Alison Sudol in costume as Queenie.

The news comes months after Warner Bros announced filming had begun on the movie over summer.

Last month, creators shared a teaser image of the cast, which will include a return from protagonist Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Johnny Depp as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, Dan Fogler and Katherine Waterston.

The moving picture also gave a first look at newcomers Jude Law, in character as a young Albus Dumbledore, Zoe Kravitz as the mysterious Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander.

But the news also comes days after fans expressed their approval at writer JK Rowling – who has penned the scripts of the series as a prequel to her hit Harry Potter novels – for casting Depp in a key role.

In a statement earlier this month, the writer said she understood fan concerns after Depp was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard last year, but said she was “genuinely happy” to have him involved.

While some people continued to protest over Twitter following the latest announcement, one replied: “Can’t wait to see the movie and #JohnnyDepp as Grindewald.”

Another commented: “YESSSS I’m sure #JohnnyDepp will do an amazing job as #Grindelwald.”

“Excited for Depp’s portrayal of Grindelwald!,” added another.

Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is due to open in UK cinemas on November 16 next year and will mark the second in the five-part saga previously confirmed by Rowling.