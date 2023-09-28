‘The Creator' director talks about making the AI sci-fi, filmed in 8 countries

Gareth Edwards discusses creating and directing the new film "The Creator" — about a futurist war between humans and artificial intelligence — as well as the difficulty of filming in eight different countries and working with lead John David Washington.

Video Transcript

GARIN FLOWERS: I love "The Creator." You wore all the hats, pretty much. [LAUGHS] You did an amazing job on it, so--

GARETH EDWARDS: Thank you.

GARIN FLOWERS: You know, is this a foreshadowing of the future that we could see with AI, or is it just creative storytelling?

GARETH EDWARDS: It was supposed to be creative storytelling. It was supposed to be just a load of made-up nonsense. And then it became quite real in the last few months or so. Like, when I set out to do this, it was-- I was just using it as a device. I've always wanted to do a robot film.

And I've done, like, a space movie and a sort of alien film, and so it was like, OK, robots are next, maybe. And I was keeping my eye out for ideas, and I already had a stack of things I was working on. And a friend of mine, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who did "Skull Island," was in Vietnam because of that film and said, hey, come out, and hang out, and have a look around. And so I went out there.

You can't go to Vietnam and not think of all these-- well, from my perspective, my experience of the Vietnam War is through the movies, like "Apocalypse Now," so I was thinking of that kind of filmmaking but picturing robots and everything. And I was just like, this is a film I've not seen before. And it feels, like, so right and interesting. And I just felt like, if I don't go make this film, someone's going to beat me to it, and I'm going to be really jealous.

And so-- and so I had to try and-- you know, just sort of a race to try and be the first one to do it, really.

GARIN FLOWERS: I want to talk to you about John David Washington as the leading man. What was it like working with him and having him in this film?

GARETH EDWARDS: I knew this was going to be a really, really hard film to make because we were-- we shot it in eight different countries. We went to, like, the Himalayas, and Buddhist temples, and volcanic regions of Indonesia, and 80 different locations in Thailand alone in, like, 40-degree heat, and jungles, and everything. And I was like, whoever I get as an actor, at some point, they're going to snap, and they're going to just walk off, and we're never going to see them again because of what we're doing to them. And so I needed someone who I didn't have to talk into it.

Do you know what I mean? Who looked at the material and went, I really want to do this, like, brought a lot of things to the table. One of the things that I think I needed and the film needed was that-- I don't like these sort of movies where the hero is, like, invincible, and never going to fail, and really tough. And I wanted someone where, when the door closed and no one was looking, they weren't OK.

There was-- they were not happy. They didn't want to be here. They weren't going to make it. And so it was important that we got someone who could-- who wasn't afraid to show all those cracks in the armor, and so-- and his other work had shown examples of this. And we talked a lot about what we did and didn't want to see in films and those sort of characters, and we were just totally on the same page. So I was, like, blessed that he wanted to do it.