‘The Creator’ Director Gareth Edwards On Film About War Between Humans & AI That Parallel WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Gareth Edwards, the director, producer and co-writer of The Creator, is opening up about the timing of the release of his film that draws parallels to the fight between SAG-AFTRA and WGA members against the studios.

“I have a trick with A.I. is to get the timing as a sweet spot window where it’s before the apocalypse and not after, which I think it’s in November — maybe December — and so, I think we got really lucky,” Edwards joke during a Q&A at a screening for the film. “The joke would be that when you write a film, especially a science fiction film, I try to avoid putting a date … at some point, you have to so, I picked 2070.”

More from Deadline

He continued, “Now I feel like an idiot because I should’ve gone for 2023 ’cause everything that’s been unfolding in the last few months is kind of scary and weird.”

Actors and writers have been on strike this summer seeking protection from AI.

Edwards went on to say that when he pitched the film, executives wanted to know the backstory as to why there was a war between humans and A.I. if artificial intelligence was a good idea. “The setup of that movie is pretty much the last few months,” he added.

Gareth Edwards on the timing of #TheCreator, which follows a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence, being aligned with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes this year pic.twitter.com/9UM5zCc6N6 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 30, 2023

The filmmaker said that his film was influenced by the works of Francis Ford Coppola and Ridley Scott and said he described The Creator as “Blade Runner meets Apocalypse Now.”

Gareth Edwards mentions Francis Ford Coppola and Ridley Scott as influences of his as he notes #TheCreator is “a mix of ‘Blade Runner’ meets ‘Apocalypse Now’” pic.twitter.com/QcXAaJCpFt — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 30, 2023

Edwards talked about what he would like audiences to take away from the film.

“I hope… empathy for others,” he said. “I think that’s a strong value that is very important.”

“A.I. was the fairy tale of this story. A.I. was like the other — the people that were different to us, that we kind of want to get rid of,” he explained. “But the second you make an A.I., all kinds of fascinating things start to happen.”

Gareth Edwards hopes audiences take away “empathy for others” from #TheCreator pic.twitter.com/9sSSfgdB0s — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 30, 2023

During the conversation with the filmmaker, Edwards also talked about casting Madeleine Yuna Voyles in the role of Alfie.

#TheCreator Director Gareth Edwards on finding Madeleine Yuna Voyles for the role of Alfie pic.twitter.com/gXE8Az9JUk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 30, 2023

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.