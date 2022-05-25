Creator of 'Abbott Elementary' said people have asked for a school shooting episode

Quinta Brunson in "Abbott Elementary." Gilles Mingasson/ABC via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson said people have asked her to make a school shooting episode of "Abbott Elementary."

"I can't ask 'are yall ok' anymore because the answer is 'no,'" she said on Twitter.

A gunman opened fire at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school Tuesday, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of "Abbott Elementary," said people have asked her to write a school shooting episode of her show.

"Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write," Brunson tweeted Wednesday. "People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they've elected and are instead demanding 'entertainment.'"

She continued: "I can't ask 'are yall ok' anymore because the answer is 'no.'"

She then said fans asking about a school shooting episode should channel their energy into asking elected officials to "get on Beto time and nothing less," referring to Beto O'Rourke, a candidate for Texas governor who is a staunch supporter of stricter gun control laws.

"I'm begging you," Brunson added. "I don't want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. We're not okay. This country is rotting our brains. I'm sad about it."

A gunman opened fire at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school Tuesday, killing 19 students and two teachers. Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott said Wednesday that an additional 17 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries related to the incident.

